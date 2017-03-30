Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

La polémica foto de Lucy Vives y que Instagram podría censurar

/ 30 MAR 2017 - 14:40 CET

La joven publicó una imagen donde sale totalmente desnuda.

Lucy Vives vuelve a desafiar a Instagram al publicar una foto donde sale totalmente desnuda, que por ahora no ha sido censurada por la red social.

El mensaje estaba acompañado del siguiente mensaje: “Me gustó mucho el color de tu cabello, y que tu nombre de nacimiento es realmente, Arte. Fuiste la  primera cosa hermosa que vi después de un vuelo horrible”.

La hija del samario Carlos Vives ha estado en la mira de sus seguidores al compartir una sesión de fotos junto a Lauren Jauregui en donde salen muy cariñosas e incluso se besan.

Bare With Me @lucyvives 📷: @wildflyme_ 👗: @kasstagrama

Una publicación compartida de laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) el

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

