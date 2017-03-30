i very much liked the color of your hair, and that your birth name really is, Art. • you were a lovely first thing to see after a horrible, delayed flight. thank you for the stretching space • @creativerehabnyc
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
sometimes i'm the sketchy me... that likes to frolic around SoHo naked wearing nothing but a @lefauves mouse mask.. i like the rush of breaking rules that don't make sense to follow always. like wearing costumes when it's not halloween.. or being naked in a room full of clothes, masked people. ive liked the rush of being alone in a large world since i can remember.. a world full of people and their stories, just waiting for someone to ask ..so just like that, they have an excuse to unravel at your palms, in awe that someone gave a fuck. i liked airports because of this. when i flew alone for the first time i was about 12, i only flew alone ever since. i sat with strangers that called my attention, i learned gross things to say in other languages and traditions so personal, only that single family would know of it.. and now me.. in this same respect, i like the random scattered humans, now, all over the world, that hold in their mind a piece of my story, a kiss from my lips.. or a smile in my eyes... i like to think how we can make tangible the scribbles in our head.. and that the kiddo inside us lives until we shoot them dead... • @theglasscamera 🔫 #polaroid
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
• can we all please get tired of covering our tits like this ? cuz like, i'm there. nipple to nipple for @porterlyonsdesigns • 📷@joshhailey • 💄@brittanyschall
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
~ •• ~ colors and textures are yes...
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
🍭•aye shoes by @melissacolombiaoficial more of this mess i've turned into 🙃
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
wear the fuck out of those tighty whities ~ bring the color and light back into your life.. a day at a time ~ dope shoot wearing @ds_danielasalcedo illusion of a nosering (; what an amazingly crazy crew i was blessed with this weekend in my country 🇨🇴•
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
• what is it that makes you tick ? • always, we are poking at each other, slicing, dissecting, searching and studying the insides of the corpses that we so desperately desire to understand. we cut softly.. our fingers shuffle carefully...some days we dig deeper than others.. what are you really looking for? if it is, in fact, answers, you seek.. then you might want to consider your own entrails before you slip into anyone else's blood stream. you'd be surprised how much you'll understand when you've felt the temperature change of your own soul's seasons • long live the craft • i'll wear this anytime any place. thanks again to my bywater art bunnies @joshhailey and the woman behind it all @brittanyschall ⛓🗡 @la_adorna
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
when you have to draw on your nipple because you're not a dude who doesn't have to because, biologically, theirs do not serve the purpose of nourishing babies ? which is apparently offensive? or whatever the 'logic' is.. • had a beautiful day of art this weekend with two incredibly unique creatives here in nawlins • thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing n wild creations • here's just a lil peak shooting some pieces from @porterlyonsdesigns • makeup n production by one of my OG sketch art inspirations ; the first hair girl @brittanyschall and photos by talented multimedia artist @joshhailey himself • happy friday y'all ~
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
Lucy Vives vuelve a desafiar a Instagram al publicar una foto donde sale totalmente desnuda, que por ahora no ha sido censurada por la red social.
El mensaje estaba acompañado del siguiente mensaje: “Me gustó mucho el color de tu cabello, y que tu nombre de nacimiento es realmente, Arte. Fuiste la primera cosa hermosa que vi después de un vuelo horrible”.
i very much liked the color of your hair, and that your birth name really is, Art. • you were a lovely first thing to see after a horrible, delayed flight. thank you for the stretching space • @creativerehabnyc
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
La hija del samario Carlos Vives ha estado en la mira de sus seguidores al compartir una sesión de fotos junto a Lauren Jauregui en donde salen muy cariñosas e incluso se besan.
Bare With Me @lucyvives 📷: @wildflyme_ 👗: @kasstagrama
Una publicación compartida de laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) el
Fotogalerías más vistas
Kendall Jenner se convierte en Marilyn Monroe y enloquece a sus seguidores
El sugestivo baile de Demi Lovato en un gimnasio que todos quieren ver
Conoce al sexy actor que se robó el corazón de Katy Perry
trending
- #DevuelvanLos40
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00