Zac Efron se convierte en el guía turístico más sexy del mundo

/ 5 ABR 2017 - 03:45 CET

El actor sorprendió a muchas con estas fotos en donde presume su cada vez más musculosa figura.

Después de convertirse en un sexy "Guardián de la bahía" el galán de hollywood Zac Efron sigue sorprendiendo a sus fanáticas quienes están de muerte lenta por estas fotos que ha publicado en sus redes sociales.

¿Quién quisiera ir al medio oriente con este sexy guía turístico? Pues al parecer muchas dirían que sí con el increíble físico que ahora luce el actor y que presume a diario en su cuenta de instagram.

I love that he's so active of social media now!😩 #zac #efron #zacefron #teamze #zattacker #zattackers #dubai

Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron Fanpage♡ (@zacefronforlife_) el

    Miguel Molina

