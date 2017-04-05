I love that he's so active of social media now!😩 #zac #efron #zacefron #teamze #zattacker #zattackers #dubai
Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron Fanpage♡ (@zacefronforlife_) el
On to my next adventure. Looking forward to my @Hugo_official trip.
Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron (@zacefron) el
Excited to connect with you guys! Answering your questions live on @hugo_official's FB page April 4th at 12:30pm ET 👀😉🙌 #HugoMan #YourTimeIsNow
Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron (@zacefron) el
Happy birthday @milliebobbybrown!!
Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron (@zacefron) el
What he said 🤙🏼😎🌊 #Repost @therock ・・・ We run in slo motion to bad ass theme music, we're sweaty, but not too sweaty and we're known worldwide as "the Avengers of the beach".. and we're also highly f*cking dysfunctional. Our fun little rated R beach movie has become one of the most anticipated films of 2017... all thanks to exclusive images like this from our friends at @entertainmentweekly of me with my shirt OFF and @zacefron with his shirt ON. This guy Zac, has the nerve to diet and works his ass off for months for this role and shows up on set completely jacked, with his perfectly chiseled face, being a genuinely wonderful human and his 36 pack abs. Bullshit. Fuck that guy. Not on my sets. Ok, he's my brother, one of my best buds and I luv the guy but keep that between us. #My3AndAHalfPackAbs #VersusZacs36PackAbs #FuckItJustGiveMeBrowniesAndTequila #BAYWATCH THIS SUMMER. MEMORIAL DAY
Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron (@zacefron) el
Hey guys- I'm excited to reveal that I will be fronting the new Hugo Man campaign next year- check it out! #YourTimeIsNow
Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron (@zacefron) el
Brody's back. Halloween pickups. #Baywatch #TeamNoSleep 📸: @david.desouza
Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron (@zacefron) el
Archivado en:
Después de convertirse en un sexy "Guardián de la bahía" el galán de hollywood Zac Efron sigue sorprendiendo a sus fanáticas quienes están de muerte lenta por estas fotos que ha publicado en sus redes sociales.
¿Quién quisiera ir al medio oriente con este sexy guía turístico? Pues al parecer muchas dirían que sí con el increíble físico que ahora luce el actor y que presume a diario en su cuenta de instagram.
GUYS the girl behind Zac is just a girl from an agency that orgazises those 'desert adventures' 😌 Hubby didn't betrayed me, have a good day everyone ❤ #zacefron #zattacker
Una publicación compartida de Addicted to @zacefron 💙 (@zacefronstuff) el
I love that he's so active of social media now!😩 #zac #efron #zacefron #teamze #zattacker #zattackers #dubai
Una publicación compartida de Zac Efron Fanpage♡ (@zacefronforlife_) el
Fotogalerías más vistas
Kendall Jenner se convierte en Marilyn Monroe y enloquece a sus seguidores
La polémica foto de Lucy Vives y que Instagram podría censurar
trending
- #DevuelvanLos40
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00