Las mejores fotos de Empire of the Sun en Coachella 2017

/ 15 ABR 2017 - 18:33 CET

El dúo electrónico deleitó a los asistentes con un performance alucinante.

Empire of the Sun es sinónimo de color, estilo y mucha música, esta vez El dúo electrónico dejó claro que su performance es uno de los mejores y estas imágenes lo demuestran.

Empire of the Sun in the Sahara Tent. They really went above and beyond for this show...pretty impressive production. #coachella17 🎵: Walking on a Dream

Una publicación compartida de The Concert Guys (@theconcertguys) el

Empire of the sun #empireofthesun #coachella2017

Una publicación compartida de Nelson Antonio (@djna7) el

📍

Una publicación compartida de Ali Ossayran (@aliossayran) el

    Miguel Molina

