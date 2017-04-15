Archivado en:
Empire of the Sun es sinónimo de color, estilo y mucha música, esta vez El dúo electrónico dejó claro que su performance es uno de los mejores y estas imágenes lo demuestran.
Empire of the Sun in the Sahara Tent. They really went above and beyond for this show...pretty impressive production. #coachella17 🎵: Walking on a Dream
Una publicación compartida de The Concert Guys (@theconcertguys) el
Empire of the sun #empireofthesun #coachella2017
Una publicación compartida de Nelson Antonio (@djna7) el
🇦🇺Walking on a ✨dreamy✨ dream with Empire of the Sun @EmpireOfTheSound. #empireofthesun #walkingonadream #alive #highandlow #coachella #coachella2017 #festival #synthpop #electronicrock #newwave #glamrock #coachellavalley #california #westcoast #livemusic #menoxinlax
Una publicación compartida de M E N O X (@menoxmusic) el
Una publicación compartida de Ali Ossayran (@aliossayran) el
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00