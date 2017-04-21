Captan a @ladygaga y Bradley Cooper en beso apasionadohttps://t.co/yBbOyjxfVj pic.twitter.com/eP79QLyceF— TABASCO HOY (@TabascoHOY) 20 de abril de 2017
Primera imagen del nuevo remake de "A Star is Born" con @ladygaga y Bradley Cooper. Se estrena en 2018 con @wbpictures. #AStarIsBorn #Gaga pic.twitter.com/SNdXGytCRV— Cinespectador (@cinespectador) 18 de abril de 2017
⚡После новости о том, что Ирина Шейк и Брэдли Купер стали родителями дочки👼, в сеть попали фото, на которых новоиспеченный отец страстно целует вовсе не мать своего первенца, а Леди Гагу💏💗 Чтобы узнать подробности жми на ссылку в профиле @hello__ru #hello__ru #LadyGaga #BradlyCooper
Una publicación compartida de HELLO! Russia (@hello__ru) el
Love this fan made ❤💜💙 😻😻😮 #ladygaga #bradleycooper #lady #queen #movie #astarisborn #2018
Una publicación compartida de Muntean Marco (@muntean.marco) el
#BradleyCooper and #LadyGaga on set of their new film #AStarIsBorn #followme #followers #followback #hollywood
Una publicación compartida de @celebritiesnewsstyle el
Archivado en:
Lady Gaga y el actor Bradley Cooper fueron captados dándose un apasionado beso en una gasolinera como parte de una de las escenas de la cinta 'A Star is Born' (Nace una Estrella)
COM DIREITO A BEIJÃO!— DITD Lady Gaga (@DITDLadyGaga) 19 de abril de 2017
TMZ libera video da Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper gravando "A Star Is Born" na California. pic.twitter.com/bZnxoYGhn5
La película narra la historia de una estrella que intenta sobresalir en el mundo del espectáculo. Cooper interpreta a un artista no muy exitoso que intentará convertir en estrella a una humilde mujer (Lady Gaga) por su impresionante talento.
I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of "A Star is Born" is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5....⏰
Una publicación compartida de xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) el
Fotogalerías más vistas
Rihanna cambia radicalmente de profesión y muchos fans aún no lo creen
Las fotos de Justin Bieber con poca ropa en Punta Cana encienden las redes
trending
- #DevuelvanLos40
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00