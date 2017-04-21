Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

El beso de Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper para la cinta "A Star Is Born"

/ 21 ABR 2017 - 15:45 CET

El portal TMZ publicó el video del beso en sus redes sociales.

Lady Gaga y el actor Bradley Cooper fueron captados dándose un apasionado beso en una gasolinera como parte de una de las escenas de la cinta 'A Star is Born' (Nace una Estrella)

La película narra la historia de una estrella que intenta sobresalir en el mundo del espectáculo. Cooper interpreta a un artista no muy exitoso que intentará convertir en estrella a una humilde mujer (Lady Gaga) por su impresionante talento.

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

