Miley Cyrus responde por sus polémicas declaraciones sobre el hip-hop
“¡Me parece que las generaciones más jóvenes necesitan escuchar letras positivas y llenas de fuerza!”, escribió.
Miley Cyrus afirma que respeta y aprecia todos los géneros musicales, pero está inclinándose hacia un “rap de mayor motivación y conciencia” para llevar a la gente joven un mensaje más positivo con la música que hace.
La estrella pop de 24 años aclaró el fin de semana en Instagram las declaraciones que hizo en una entrevista publicada hace días y que algunos consideraron denigrantes para la música hip-hop y las letras de rap.
“Así pues, para ser clara, yo respeto a TODOS los artistas que cuentan su verdad y aprecio TODOS los géneros musicales”, escribió Cyrus el viernes. “¡Siempre he querido y celebrado, y continuaré queriendo y celebrando al hip hop, ya que he colaborado con algunos de los mejores!”
When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE.... Laugh.... Live fully.... to be there for one another... to unify, and to fight for what's right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! - MC
Sin embargo, agregó que “¡en este momento de mi vida me estoy ampliando personal y musicalmente, e inclinándome más hacia un rap de motivación y conciencia!”
En una entrevista publicada el miércoles en la edición digital de la revista Billboard, Cyrus dio un ejemplo genérico de letras sexualmente explícitas sobre mujeres, y señaló que esos contenidos “me sacaron un poco de la escena del hip-hop”.
La cantante agregó que a medida que ella tiene más edad, comprende las repercusiones que la música tiene en el mundo.
