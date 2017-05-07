Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Miley Cyrus responde por sus polémicas declaraciones sobre el hip-hop

07/05/2017 - 15:49 CET

bangshowbiz/

Miley Cyrus afirma que respeta y aprecia todos los géneros musicales, pero está inclinándose hacia un “rap de mayor motivación y conciencia” para llevar a la gente joven un mensaje más positivo con la música que hace.

La estrella pop de 24 años aclaró el fin de semana en Instagram las declaraciones que hizo en una entrevista publicada hace días y que algunos consideraron denigrantes para la música hip-hop y las letras de rap.

“Así pues, para ser clara, yo respeto a TODOS los artistas que cuentan su verdad y aprecio TODOS los géneros musicales”, escribió Cyrus el viernes. “¡Siempre he querido y celebrado, y continuaré queriendo y celebrando al hip hop, ya que he colaborado con algunos de los mejores!”

 

Sin embargo, agregó que “¡en este momento de mi vida me estoy ampliando personal y musicalmente, e inclinándome más hacia un rap de motivación y conciencia!”

En una entrevista publicada el miércoles en la edición digital de la revista Billboard, Cyrus dio un ejemplo genérico de letras sexualmente explícitas sobre mujeres, y señaló que esos contenidos “me sacaron un poco de la escena del hip-hop”.

La cantante agregó que a medida que ella tiene más edad, comprende las repercusiones que la música tiene en el mundo.

“¡Me parece que las generaciones más jóvenes necesitan escuchar letras positivas y llenas de fuerza!”, escribió.

