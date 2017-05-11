BTS on Nugget's speed dating with @poochofnyc, @littlefreddietinkles and their wonderful owners! #agadorable #BonAppetit 🐶🍒📸 by @ronyalwin
Archivado en:
Katy Perry anda muy relajada por estos días en unas merecidas vacaciones en la playa y además de demnostrar en una de sus fotografías, que todavía es fiel seguidora de la carrera política de Hilary Clinton, también dio cuenta que una artista colombiana está en su playlist para descansar.
La estrella pop compartió un video en donde está Dobby, el famoso elfo de Harry Potter, bailando el éxito de la colombiana Shakira junto a Carlos Vives "La bicicleta".
En esta publicación Katy destaca que esta canción es de sus preferidas con la frase "Yo en vacaciones" acompañando el post con el HT #CalmaDespuésDeLaTormenta.
Esto además de encantar a los fanáticos de la artista, también ha gustado a la misma colombiana quien reposteó la publicación con el mensaje: "Esto me rompió".
This cracked me up @katyperry 😂 #Repost @katyperry ・・・ me on vacation #calmbeforethestorm
Una publicación compartida de Shakira (@shakira) el
