Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

Música

Hoy en 40

Katy Perry se declara fanática de Shakira con este video en su instagram

/ 11 MAY 2017 - 02:02 CET

La cantante además de demostrar que sigue muy de cerca a Hilarry Clinton, dio cuenta que la música que le sube el ánimo es la que hace la colombiana.

Foto anterior Foto siguiente
Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

Archivado en:

Katy Perry anda muy relajada por estos días en unas merecidas vacaciones en la playa y además de demnostrar en una de sus fotografías, que todavía es fiel seguidora de la carrera política de Hilary Clinton, también dio cuenta que una artista colombiana está en su playlist para descansar.

La estrella pop compartió un video en donde está Dobby, el famoso elfo de Harry Potter, bailando el éxito de la colombiana Shakira junto a Carlos Vives "La bicicleta".

En esta publicación Katy destaca que esta canción es de sus preferidas con la frase "Yo en vacaciones" acompañando el post con el HT #CalmaDespuésDeLaTormenta.

Esto además de encantar a los fanáticos de la artista, también ha gustado a la misma colombiana quien reposteó la publicación con el mensaje: "Esto me rompió".

@CNN don't judge a book by it's cover ♏️

Una publicación compartida de KATY PERRY (@katyperry) el

This cracked me up @katyperry 😂 #Repost @katyperry ・・・ me on vacation #calmbeforethestorm

Una publicación compartida de Shakira (@shakira) el

Avatar
    Miguel Molina

    Fotogalerías más vistas

    Camila Cabello quedó flechada con Diego Boneta en los premios MTV

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    Tess Ward, la nueva novia de Harry Styles

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    Lauren Jauregui de Fifth Harmony arremete contra Camila Cabello y sus seguidores enfurecen

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    ¿Quién es la supuesta nueva novia de Zac Efron?

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    Selena Gómez y el mensaje oculto de su atuendo en la Gala del MET

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    El topless de Chloë Grace Moretz que muestra su nuevo y arriesgado tatuaje

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina
    los40 1.252.863 social influence

    trending

    • #DevuelvanLos40
    Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

    Webs de PRISA

    cerrar ventana
    cerrar

    © CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00