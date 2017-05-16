Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Paris Jackson defiende la desnudez con esta foto

La hija de Michael Jackson sale desnuda y fumando en una terraza.

/ 16/05/2017 - 15:05 CET

bangshowbiz/

Paris Jackson ha generado polémica en los últimos días a raíz de una foto que publicó en su cuenta personal de instagram que prendió las alarmas de sus seguidores.

La joven de 19 años compartió una fotografía en blanco y negro, en donde sale semidesnuda y fumando un cigarrillo en una terraza. En el texto de la imagen, Paris defiende la desnudez y la libertad de los jovenes.

“Volveré a decirlo para aquellos que cuestionan lo que defiendo y cómo me expreso. El nudismo empezó como un movimiento para ‘volver a la naturaleza’, ‘expresar la libertad’, ‘ser más saludable’ e incluso fue considerado una filosofía. Estar desnudo es parte de lo que nos hace humanos. A mí me ayuda a sentirme más conectada a la madre Gaia”, explica en su publicación.

i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

Una publicación compartida de Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) el

El texto concluye con lo siguiente: “Cada uno tiene su opinión y sus creencias. No siempre estamos de acuerdo unos con otros y eso está bien. Pero insisto, todos somos humanos y apreciar las cosas que otras personas hacen que nos convierte en humanos nos ayuda a sentirnos conectados. ¿Cómo puede ser eso algo malo?”.

Avatar
Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

