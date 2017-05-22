El aspecto transformado de Pierce Brosnan en las playas de Hawaii
Al cumplir 64 años, el actor celebró con su pareja Keely Shaye Smith en este paradisíaco lugar, pero su aspecto ha causado impresión en algunos de sus seguidores.
Pierce Brosnan quien fuera en su momento uno de los actores más sexys y aclamados de las clásicas cintas de James Bond, ha sufrido evidentemente el paso de los años.
Con 64 años recién cumplidos, este actor fue sorprendido con su pareja Keely Shaye Smith en las playas de Hawaii y su aspecto desmejorado dejó a sus seguidores un poco impresionados.
En las imágenes la estrella, que ha participado en otras cintas como "El mañana nunca muere"; "El mundo no basta" y "Otro día para morir", se ve con unos cuantos kilos de más, algo que se opone a la imagen que ha querido proyectar todo este tiempo.
