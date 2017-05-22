El aspecto transformado de Pierce Brosnan en las playas de Hawaii

Hi, my lovely people. Sorry for inactivity lately but at this time I'm so fucking busy and from it of course tired. It's a lot of on me and I must to manage it. For a couple days I will have a vacation and holidays in one with my family on my lovely Cyprus and I'm so happy and mainly so excited, I hope you're happy too. Be happy and smile. Love you all, guys. ❤ I couldn't be happier than I am. I'm so happy because it's such a big thing which happens in my heart, and what will happen next summer will be really unforgettable. Now I can't describe my feelings, now in my ears sounds Mamma Mia soundtracks and my thoughts are only about it, and I feel so happy, so fresh and everything is so good. When I found out, I cried a lot and jumped in joy! I still hearing Mamma Mia soundtracks and I'm so so happy and looking forward to see Peryl together and every guy who will in this amazing boom and Amanda, Pierce, Colin, Christine and Julie duo and DYNAMO (!!) and next! Looking forward so, so much! This makes me happy for next of the days, months. This gave me energy! 🎼If you change your mind, I'm the first in line Honey I'm still free Take a chance on me If you need me, let me know, gonna be around If you've got no place to go, if you're feeling down🎵 I remember that times when I became a Streeper. I started when I saw Mamma Mia cuz Mamma Mia gave me a lot and immediately I was fell in love with Meryl, literally obsessed. No words, only, thank you, thank you, thank you, looking forward! I hope you all are happy, and if you want write me below the comments how much you're excited about Mamma Mia 2! Btw. I never thought it will be ever possible. It happen! It's not only dream, it's real! 💜💚 #MerylStreep #piercebrosnan #peryl #amandaseyfried #colinfirth #christinebaranski #juliewalters #mammamia #dynamo #iloveyou #streeper #streeperforlife #queenofhollywood #thankyou #amazing #abba

Una publicación compartida de Streep is my love.❤ (@merylstreepsweet) el 21 de May de 2017 a la(s) 1:53 PDT