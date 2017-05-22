El aspecto transformado de Pierce Brosnan en las playas de Hawaii

Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Al cumplir 64 años, el actor celebró con su pareja Keely Shaye Smith en este paradisíaco lugar, pero su aspecto ha causado impresión en algunos de sus seguidores.

Pierce Brosnan quien fuera en su momento uno de los actores más sexys y aclamados de las clásicas cintas de James Bond, ha sufrido evidentemente el paso de los años.

Con 64 años recién cumplidos, este actor fue sorprendido con su pareja  Keely Shaye Smith en las playas de Hawaii y su aspecto desmejorado dejó a sus seguidores un poco impresionados.

En las imágenes la estrella, que ha participado en otras cintas como "El mañana nunca muere"; "El mundo no basta" y "Otro día para morir", se ve con unos cuantos kilos de más, algo que se opone a la imagen que ha querido proyectar todo este tiempo.

Hi, my lovely people. Sorry for inactivity lately but at this time I'm so fucking busy and from it of course tired. It's a lot of on me and I must to manage it. For a couple days I will have a vacation and holidays in one with my family on my lovely Cyprus and I'm so happy and mainly so excited, I hope you're happy too. Be happy and smile. Love you all, guys. ❤ I couldn't be happier than I am. I'm so happy because it's such a big thing which happens in my heart, and what will happen next summer will be really unforgettable. Now I can't describe my feelings, now in my ears sounds Mamma Mia soundtracks and my thoughts are only about it, and I feel so happy, so fresh and everything is so good. When I found out, I cried a lot and jumped in joy! I still hearing Mamma Mia soundtracks and I'm so so happy and looking forward to see Peryl together and every guy who will in this amazing boom and Amanda, Pierce, Colin, Christine and Julie duo and DYNAMO (!!) and next! Looking forward so, so much! This makes me happy for next of the days, months. This gave me energy! 🎼If you change your mind, I'm the first in line Honey I'm still free Take a chance on me If you need me, let me know, gonna be around If you've got no place to go, if you're feeling down🎵 I remember that times when I became a Streeper. I started when I saw Mamma Mia cuz Mamma Mia gave me a lot and immediately I was fell in love with Meryl, literally obsessed. No words, only, thank you, thank you, thank you, looking forward! I hope you all are happy, and if you want write me below the comments how much you're excited about Mamma Mia 2! Btw. I never thought it will be ever possible. It happen! It's not only dream, it's real! 💜💚 #MerylStreep #piercebrosnan #peryl #amandaseyfried #colinfirth #christinebaranski #juliewalters #mammamia #dynamo #iloveyou #streeper #streeperforlife #queenofhollywood #thankyou #amazing #abba

Una publicación compartida de Streep is my love.❤ (@merylstreepsweet) el

Пирс Броснан с супругой Кили Шэй Смит 😎😎😎 #piercebrosnan

Una publicación compartida de PEOPLETALK.RU (@peopletalkru) el


 

