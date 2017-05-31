Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

videoclip

‘Issues’ de Julia Michaels en Lyrics 40

I'm jealous, I'm overzealous

When I'm down, I get real down

When I'm high, I don't come down

I get angry, baby, believe me

I could love you just like that

And I could leave you just this fast

But you don't judge me

'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too

No, you don't judge me

'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too

'Cause I got issues

But you got 'em too

So give 'em all to me

And I'll give mine to you

Bask in the glory

Of all our problems

'Cause we got the kind of love

It takes to solve 'em

Yeah, I got issues

And one of them is how bad I need you

You do shit on purpose

You get mad and you break things

Feel bad, try to fix things

But you're perfect

Poorly wired circuit

And got hands like an ocean

Push you out, pull you back in

'Cause you don't judge me

'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too

No, you don't judge me

'Cause you see it from same point of view

'Cause I got issues

But you got 'em too

So give 'em all to me

And I'll give mine to you

Bask in the glory

Of all our problems

'Cause we got the kind of love

It takes to solve 'em

Yeah, I got issues

And one of them is how bad I need you

And one of them is how bad I need you

(I got issues, you got 'em too)

'Cause I got issues

(I got)

But you got 'em too

So give 'em all to me

(You got 'em too)

And I'll give mine to you

Bask in the glory

(I got issues)

Of all our problems

'Cause we got the kind of love

(You got 'em too)

It takes to solve 'em

Yeah, I got issues (I got)

And one of them is how bad I need you (You got 'em too)

Yeah, I got issues (I got issues)

And one of them is how bad I need you (You got 'em too)

Yeah, I got issues (I got)

And one of them is how bad I need you

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

