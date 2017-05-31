I'm jealous, I'm overzealous
When I'm down, I get real down
When I'm high, I don't come down
I get angry, baby, believe me
I could love you just like that
And I could leave you just this fast
But you don't judge me
'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too
No, you don't judge me
'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too
'Cause I got issues
But you got 'em too
So give 'em all to me
And I'll give mine to you
Bask in the glory
Of all our problems
'Cause we got the kind of love
It takes to solve 'em
Yeah, I got issues
And one of them is how bad I need you
You do shit on purpose
You get mad and you break things
Feel bad, try to fix things
But you're perfect
Poorly wired circuit
And got hands like an ocean
Push you out, pull you back in
'Cause you don't judge me
'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too
No, you don't judge me
'Cause you see it from same point of view
'Cause I got issues
But you got 'em too
So give 'em all to me
And I'll give mine to you
Bask in the glory
Of all our problems
'Cause we got the kind of love
It takes to solve 'em
Yeah, I got issues
And one of them is how bad I need you
And one of them is how bad I need you
(I got issues, you got 'em too)
'Cause I got issues
(I got)
But you got 'em too
So give 'em all to me
(You got 'em too)
And I'll give mine to you
Bask in the glory
(I got issues)
Of all our problems
'Cause we got the kind of love
(You got 'em too)
It takes to solve 'em
Yeah, I got issues (I got)
And one of them is how bad I need you (You got 'em too)
Yeah, I got issues (I got issues)
And one of them is how bad I need you (You got 'em too)
Yeah, I got issues (I got)
And one of them is how bad I need you