[Verse 1: Jason Derulo]
Love in a thousand different flavors
I wish that I could taste them all tonight
No, I ain't got no dinner plans
So you should bring all your friends
I swear that a-all y'all my type
[Pre-Chorus: Jason Derulo]
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin', ooh
[Hook: Jason Derulo]
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal
[Verse 2: Ty Dolla $ign]
Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah
Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la
Bust down on my wrist in this bitch
My pinky-ring bigger than his
Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay
Dolla got too many girls, ay
Met her out in Beverly Hills
All she wear is red bottom heels
When she back it up, put it on the Snap
When she droppin' low, put it on the Gram
DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that
Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that
[Pre-Chorus: Jason Derulo]
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin', ooh
[Hook: Jason Derulo]
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal
[Verse 3: Nicki Minaj]
Bad gyal no swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama
He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano
He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"
I'm that bitch, and he know, he know
How y'all wifing these thots? You don't get wins for that
I'm having another good year, we don't get blimps for that
Pussy game still cold, we don't get minks for that
When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that
I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up
Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks
I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts
My shit slappin' like dude did LeBron's nuts
[Pre-Chorus: Jason Derulo]
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
[Hook: Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj, Both]
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (kyuh!) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
[Outro: Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj]
Young Money
Swalla-la-la
J.D
Freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Derulo