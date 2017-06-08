#bikini #fitness #motivation 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/ERBrhKu2U5— Lauren Ashley Hunter (@LaurenHunterFit) 19 de enero de 2014
#FYINEWS: A woman claiming to be a former mistress of #AlexRodriguez says the retired baseball star has recently contacted her despite his budding relationship with #JenniferLopez. ●● Model #LaurenHunter, 34, told the National Enquirer that she met Rodriguez back in 2011 at a West Hollywood Equinox. She said the two carried on a sexual relationship while he was in a relationship with actress Cameron Diaz. ●● "I slept with him and then he went to the MTV Awards with Cameron," said Hunter. "She looked really sad. I could see it was the end." ●● Although the alleged affair occurred some odd years ago, Hunter -- who has a child with former NFL player Marcus Allen -- says she and Rodriguez are still in contact with one another. ●● *LINK IN BIO HAS MORE* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (📷|Splash News; Model Mayhem) . #fyintertainment #celebrityblog #celebrityblogger #celebnews #celebritycouples #gossipnews #gossip #jlopez #jlobooty #jlo #teamdrizzy #tmz #tmzlive #rumors #celebritynews #arod #yankees #nyyankees #jrod #jennyfromtheblock #shadesofblue #jlovegas #baewatch #nationalenquirer #linkinbio
Una publicación compartida de FYINTERTAINMENT (@fyintertainment) el
✨🌺Awww 😍✨🌺 @jlo @arod #jrod #jenniferlopez #jlo #jlover #MCM #jloandalex
Una publicación compartida de ✨#JLOVER ✨💫🌺 (@lamela_jlo) el
Happy Sunday! #downtime (📷: Ana Carballosa/@lacarba)
Una publicación compartida de Alex Rodriguez (@arod) el
Jennifer López desde hace meses ha oficializado su relación con el jugador de béisbol Alex Rodríguez, pero antes que la relación empiece a tomar vuelo, medios estadounidenses han asegurado que una mujer destacada en el mundo fitness podría ser la causante de la infidelidad del deportista.
Su nombre es Lauren Hunter, quien según en una entrevista con el National Enquirer, ha mantenido una relación con él desde hace meses, mientras se presume su romance con la "Diva del Bronx".
“No creo que esté sexualmente atraído a ella. En la cama con J.Lo seguramente piensa en mí”, aseguró la mujer quien además declaró: “A él (Alex Rodríguez) le gusta que use tacones y disfraces como los de colegiala. Todas las cosas que hago con él no las haría con nadie más”.
Por último la polémica mujer afirma que el deportista tiene un fetiche y es el voyerismo. Por su parte Alex Rodríguez, quien está en el centro del escándalo no ha dado ninguna declaración al respecto.
Yes or No? 💏❤ . . . . . #kikimercadotv #jloandalex #jlo #alexrodriguez #couple #love #jenniferlopez #quotes #inspiration #fitness #gym #fashion #bblogger #fashionista #fashionblogger #ootd #wardrobe #trendy #style #styling #fromwhereistand #onlineshopping #haul #outfitoftheday #styleblogger #fashionblogger #fashionblog
Una publicación compartida de 🍒Kiki🍒 (@kikimercadotv) el
¿Será que de nuevo Jennifer López estaría ante una relación destinada al fracaso?
#bikini #fitness #motivation 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/ERBrhKu2U5— Lauren Ashley Hunter (@LaurenHunterFit) 19 de enero de 2014
