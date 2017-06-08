Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

El novio de Jennifer López le sería infiel con esta modelo fitness

/ 8 JUN 2017 - 23:48 CET

Según medios internacionales, esta mujer reconocida por su físico en el mundo deportivo, podría ser la amante del jugador de béisbol, novio de JLo.

Jennifer López desde hace meses ha oficializado su relación con el jugador de béisbol Alex Rodríguez, pero antes que la relación empiece a tomar vuelo, medios estadounidenses han asegurado que una mujer destacada en el mundo fitness podría ser la causante de la infidelidad del deportista.

Su nombre es Lauren Hunter, quien según en una entrevista con el National Enquirer, ha mantenido una relación con él desde hace meses, mientras se presume su romance con la "Diva del Bronx".

 

“No creo que esté sexualmente atraído a ella. En la cama con J.Lo seguramente piensa en mí”, aseguró la mujer quien además declaró: “A él (Alex Rodríguez) le gusta que use tacones y disfraces como los de colegiala. Todas las cosas que hago con él no las haría con nadie más”.

Por último la polémica mujer afirma que el deportista tiene un fetiche y es el voyerismo. Por su parte Alex Rodríguez, quien está en el centro del escándalo no ha dado ninguna declaración al respecto.

¿Será que de nuevo Jennifer López estaría ante una relación destinada al fracaso?

