Major Lazer demostró anoche en Bonnaroo por qué es uno de los colectivos electrónicos más importantes del panorama musical a nivel mundial.
Con un show de aproximadamente 65 minutos, la agrupación brindó a su público distitos momentos en los que el EDM se mezclaban con efectos visuales que hicieron delirar a sus asistentes.
Te dejamos sus mejores momentos en la segunda jornada del festival.
In 2012, D and I walked up to the last 10/15 minutes of a show and didn't know who the hell we were watching. Those few minutes were AMAZING, the lights, the energy, everything about it was insane. Since that night years ago, I have become a HUGE fan of @majorlazer, I waited patiently for YEARS to see them again and last night, the wait was finally over! It wassssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and will never forget! #bonnaroo #staypositive #39goingon13 #majorlazer @bonnaroo #lazersneverdie #peaceisthemission #yeahigottearyeyed #sohappy
Una publicación compartida de jessica (@jstew_78) el
#bonnaroovip #bonnaroo #vip #majorlazer
Una publicación compartida de Keith Williams (@kwilli34) el
