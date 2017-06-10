Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Las mejores imágenes de Major Lazer en Bonnaroo 2017

/ 10 JUN 2017 - 21:44 CET

El colectivo electrónico desplegó lo mejor de su show en vivo, encendiendo así la fiesta en el festival.

Major Lazer demostró anoche en Bonnaroo por qué es uno de los colectivos electrónicos más importantes del panorama musical a nivel mundial.

Con un show de aproximadamente 65 minutos, la agrupación brindó a su público distitos momentos en los que el EDM se mezclaban con efectos visuales que hicieron delirar a sus asistentes.

Te dejamos sus mejores momentos en la segunda jornada del festival.

#bonnaroovip #bonnaroo #vip #majorlazer

Una publicación compartida de Keith Williams (@kwilli34) el

    Miguel Molina

