Lanzan a Dwayne Johnson ‘La Roca’ como próximo presidente de Estados Unidos

Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson no solo ha tenido ek título como el actor mejor pagado de Hollywood o como el hombre más sexy del mundo, al parecer la estrella de la pantalla grande ahora será uno de los más fuertes candidatos para alcanzar la Presidencia de los Estados Unidos.
La estrella ya tendrpia inscrita su candidatura oficial según informan medios estadounidenses, pues ya estaría toda la documentación en la Comisión Federal Electoral.
Ante tal panorama el actor no ha sido infiferente y al parecer la idea de reemplazar a Trump en la Casa Blanca no le parece del todo descabellada.
“Si algún día llegara a ser presidente, el equilibrio sería algo muy importante, así como el liderazgo. Habría de asumir responsabilidades pensando en el bien de todos. Si no concordara con lo que alguien piensa o dice yo no los mandaría callar, por el contrario, habría de incluirlos”, declaró para el Washington Post
Nice. Congrats to my TEAM on this one. Named #1 most powerful actor in entertainment. #34 overall. When I was a teen, I heard a quote that stuck with me... Its nice to be important, but more important to be nice. Thought that if I ever became "powerful and important" one day, I'll always be nice. Now clearly I never embraced that because I'm an 18 karat asshole, BUT it's still a great quote. Most importantly, THANK YOU FANS. Grateful to the core and honored to work daily to entertain you worldwide. Let's get back to work. #1MostPowerful #BeNice #OrIWillFindYou #HardestWorkersInTheRoom
¿Se imaginan al actor como el mandatario de una de las potencias mundiales?
Leave it all on the set. Back when I was a punk kid my dad would take me to the gym on weekends and kick the shit outta me in the weight room and on the wrestling mats. He'd say you didn't get up early to come here and give half ass effort. Leave it all in the gym. Years later when I played ball at The U, we applied the same principles: we left it all on the field. When I became a pro wrestler, that was part of my nightly pre match prayer. Asked for the strength to leave it all in ring - whether I was wrestling in flea markets or sold out stadiums. Leaving it all...means you give every f*cking ounce of effort you can, to give the best performance you can give. Whatever it is you do, whatever job you have.. at the end of the day, leave it all there. Rampage has been the most physically grueling role of my career. Got my ass kicked and handed back to me the whole movie. But I'm grateful to go to bed 💯 satisfied I left it all on the set. Who the fuck am I kidding, I don't sleep, but if I did, I still left it all on the set. #LeaveItAllPhilosophy #Rampage
