    Lanzan a Dwayne Johnson ‘La Roca’ como próximo presidente de Estados Unidos

    Los40 Colombia

    Miguel Molina

    LOS 40 · 12/07/2017 - 21:46 CET

    Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson no solo ha tenido ek título como el actor mejor pagado de Hollywood o como el hombre más sexy del mundo, al parecer la estrella de la pantalla grande ahora será uno de los más fuertes candidatos para alcanzar la Presidencia de los Estados Unidos.

    La estrella ya tendrpia inscrita su candidatura oficial según informan medios estadounidenses, pues ya estaría toda la documentación en la Comisión Federal Electoral.

    Ante tal panorama el actor no ha sido infiferente y al parecer la idea de reemplazar a Trump en la Casa Blanca no le parece del todo descabellada.

    “Si algún día llegara a ser presidente, el equilibrio sería algo muy importante, así como el liderazgo. Habría de asumir responsabilidades pensando en el bien de todos. Si no concordara con lo que alguien piensa o dice yo no los mandaría callar, por el contrario, habría de incluirlos”, declaró para el Washington Post

    ¿Se imaginan al actor como el mandatario de una de las potencias mundiales?

     

     

     

     

