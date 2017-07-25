LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    Las atrevidas fotos de Nicole Kidman a sus 50 años que jamás esperaste ver

    Los40 Colombia

    Miguel Molina

    LOS 40 · 25 JUL 2017 - 21:44 CET

    Nicole Kidman está luciendo su lado más sensual en la más reciente edición de la Revista Love. La actriz de 50 años con un sexy traje de vaquera ha demostrado que la edad no es impedimento para lucir sensual y como toda una adolescente.

    A pesar de las críticas que recibió en los más recientes días por su desmejorado acpecto físico, con esta publicación demostró que se siente segura de sí y con un cuerpo que nada tiene que envidiarle a sus colegas actrices.

    Las atrevidas fotos de Nicole Kidman a sus 50 años que jamás esperaste ver

    

