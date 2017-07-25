Las atrevidas fotos de Nicole Kidman a sus 50 años que jamás esperaste ver
Nicole Kidman está luciendo su lado más sensual en la más reciente edición de la Revista Love. La actriz de 50 años con un sexy traje de vaquera ha demostrado que la edad no es impedimento para lucir sensual y como toda una adolescente.
A pesar de las críticas que recibió en los más recientes días por su desmejorado acpecto físico, con esta publicación demostró que se siente segura de sí y con un cuerpo que nada tiene que envidiarle a sus colegas actrices.
‘There’s no real strategy or thought behind it – I just kind of go where I feel like going, which has been to both my detriment and advantage at times. I’m very drawn to working with my friends: working with people I know, or that I feel are auteurs. So a lot of it is just driven by the storyteller, the filmmaker.' #lovedup ⠀ @nicolekidman by @carinbackoffphoto, Fashion Editor @sallylyndley, Hair @kyleeheathhair, Make-up @katesynnottmakeup @itboygregk @starworks @neutrogena @neilbarrett
