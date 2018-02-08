Productor de Michael Jackson acusa al artista de plagiar canciones

Quincy Jones, reconocido productor y quien trabajó ampliamente con Michael Jackson dio unas polémica declaraciones recientemente a la Revista Vulture, en donde afrimó que el "Rey del pop" rob+ó varios éxitos y utilizó algunas palabras que descalificarían el trabajo del artista.

Jones habló sobre las supuestas similitudes entre uno de los éxitos de Donna Summer, "State of Independence" con la canción "Billie Jean" que hizo parte de uno de los álbumes más vendidos de Michael "Thriller".

"Las notas no mienten, hombre. Fue tan maquiavélico como es posible serlo", afirmó el hombre de 84 años en dicha conversación.

También dijo que el célebre Michael era "codicioso" y que no dio crédito alguno al tecladista, Greg Phillinganes, por otra canción exitosa como lo fue "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough". “Michael debió darle el 10 % de la canción. No lo haría” declaró.

“Michael debió darle el 10 % de la canción. No lo haría”