Este es el soundtrack oficial de la segunda temporada de "13 Reasons Why"

Interscope Records lanzará el soundtrack de 13 REASONS WHY en Mayo 18, la popular seria de Netflix.

El primer corte presentado está interpretado por la super estrella Selena Gomez, quien presentó “BACK TO YOU", tema producido por Ian Kirkpatrick quien también produjo “ Bad Liar”; el track fue presentado recientemente por Zane Lowe en Beats 1 y ya está disponible en todas las plataformas digitales.

Recordemos que Selena es la productora ejecutiva de la famosa serie que está a punto de estrenarse.

Original Soundtrack

1. Back To You (Selena Gomez)

2. lovely (Billie Eilish featuring Khalid)

3. Start Again (OneRepublic featuring Logic)

4. Falling Skies (YUNGBLUD featuring Charlotte Lawrence)

5. The Night We Met (Lord Huron featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

6. Tangled Up (Parade of Lights)

7. Time (Colouring)

8. My Kind of Love (Leon Else)

9. Your Love (HAERTS)

10. Love Vigilantes (New Order)

11. The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen)

12. Promise Not To Fall (Human Touch)

13. Sanctify (Years & Years)

14. Tin Pan Boy (YUNGBLUD)

15. Souvenir (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

16. Watch Me Bleed (Tears for Fears)

17. Cities in Dust (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

18. Of Lacking Spectacle (Gus Dapperton)

19. Falling (In Dreams) (Telekinesis)

20. Strength (The Alarm)

Fuente: Comunicado de prensa