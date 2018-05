Johnny Deep trabajará con un colombiano en su nueva película

VARIETY *EXCLUSIVE*: WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS getting financed by AMBI Media Group. Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's AMBI Media Group will fully finance the upcoming adaptation of J.M. Coetzee's prize winning novel WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS. WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS centers on the crisis of conscience of a magistrate from a small colonial town. After he witnesses the cruel treatment of prisoners of war, he begins to question imperialism. Principal photography is slated to begin this fall in Europe and North Africa. Source: http://variety.com/2018/film/markets-festivals/waiting-for-the-barbarians-getting-financed-by-ambi-media-group-1202810953/amp/?__twitter_impression=true #robsessed #robpattinson #robertpattinson #robert #pattinson #waitingforthebarbarians #jmcoetzee #ciroguerra #variety #exclusive #ambimediagroup #financing #moviefinancing #film #movie #cinema #cinephile #cinephilecommunity #filmmaker #filminglocation #europe #northafrica #filmingsoon

Una publicación compartida por In the footsteps of (@robsfootsteps) el May 15, 2018 at 8:54 PDT