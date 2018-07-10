Selena Gómez se niega a hablar sobre el matrimonio de Justin Bieber
La cantante fue abordada por los paparazzi este lunes en Nueva York para preguntarle su opinión acerca del próximo enlace de su exnovio
La confirmación de que Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se habían comprometido realmente el pasado fin de semana, que él mismo se encargó de realizar a través de su cuenta de Instagram, ha logrado que todas las miradas se fijen en Selena Gomez, la ex del cantante con quien protagonizó una inesperada y breve reconciliación el pasado verano, a la espera de una reacción por su parte ante la noticia.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
A falta de nuevas publicaciones en sus redes sociales -que la joven no actualiza desde hace unos días- que poder analizar en busca alguna referencia, los paparazzi no tardaron en localizar a la estrella este lunes en Nueva York rodeada de sus amigos.
Según el portal TMZ, ella ni siquiera se inmutó cuando le preguntaron acerca del futuro enlace del que fuera su novio de la adolescencia; de hecho, optó por fingir que ni siquiera habían escuchado la cuestión y prosiguió como si nada la conversación que estaba manteniendo con sus acompañantes.
De su reacción, o la falta de una, se desprende que, o bien la estrella es mejor actriz de lo que se le reconoce, o la perspectiva de que Justin esté comprometido le resulta por completo indiferente.
