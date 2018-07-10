LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    Selena Gómez se niega a hablar sobre el matrimonio de Justin Bieber

    La cantante fue abordada por los paparazzi este lunes en Nueva York para preguntarle su opinión acerca del próximo enlace de su exnovio

    Selena Gómez se niega a hablar sobre el matrimonio de Justin Bieber

    La confirmación de que Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se habían comprometido realmente el pasado fin de semana, que él mismo se encargó de realizar a través de su cuenta de Instagram, ha logrado que todas las miradas se fijen en Selena Gomez, la ex del cantante con quien protagonizó una inesperada y breve reconciliación el pasado verano, a la espera de una reacción por su parte ante la noticia.

    A falta de nuevas publicaciones en sus redes sociales -que la joven no actualiza desde hace unos días- que poder analizar en busca alguna referencia, los paparazzi no tardaron en localizar a la estrella este lunes en Nueva York rodeada de sus amigos.

    Según el portal TMZ, ella ni siquiera se inmutó cuando le preguntaron acerca del futuro enlace del que fuera su novio de la adolescencia; de hecho, optó por fingir que ni siquiera habían escuchado la cuestión y prosiguió como si nada la conversación que estaba manteniendo con sus acompañantes.

    De su reacción, o la falta de una, se desprende que, o bien la estrella es mejor actriz de lo que se le reconoce, o la perspectiva de que Justin esté comprometido le resulta por completo indiferente.

