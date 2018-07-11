Camila Cabello lanza su propia línea de maquillaje “Havana”
Luego de su éxito desde que se retiró de Fifty Harmony, la cantante Camila Cabello ha decidido ingresar a la industria de la belleza.
La artista desde el año 2017 ha tenido vínculos con la marca L’Oréal y hace pocos días decidió lanzar su propia linea de maquillaje respaldado por esta casa de belleza, pero con el nombre marca registrada de “Havana”, una línea diseñada para aquellas mujeres que les gusta jugar con el maquillaje haciéndolas sentir aún mejor.
OK SO YOU GUYS ALREADY KNOW IM SUPER EXCITED ABOUT THIS SO LET ME JUMP RIGHT IN AND GIVE YOU THE TEA ON THE HAVANA COLLECTION WITH @lorealmakeup OMG!!!! ☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 because I’m working most of the time and wear makeup for my concerts, I think skin care and using products that are healthy and light and good for your skin is the most important thing- we made this collection for the summer- for the heat and humidity- for a glow that’s light and natural and isn’t so heavy that in the heat the makeup seeps into your pores and makes you break out !!!! Every single one of these products I picked carefully and tested on myself and other girls at L’Oréal team. the products look amazing on EVERY skin tone which was really important for me and the amazing women at L’Oréal and I all worked hard to make sure these product worked for every girl. The idea was to make a collection that was light and natural but glowy , fun, and high quality. I like to keep it natural when I’m not working- if I wanna wear make up I go with eyeliner, mascara, maybe an earthy eyeshadow, lip gloss and a light foundation and bronzer- this liquid liner is AMAZING, and the bronzer is super light and natural yet glowy and resistant, I picked out every shade for the eye shadow and the fragrance for the lip glosses! I literally use them every day. I can’t tell you how excited I am about this !!!!! I’m so proud of it and I’m so happy that I feel like it’s a collection that I would wear and that you guys would wear. It’s natural, fun, glowy, and light and represents what I love about the summer and living in Miami ❤️ #HAVANACOLLECTIONLOREAL
Esta nueva colección estará disponible por el momento en 18 países entre los que se destacan México, Francia, Italia, Alemania y Reino Unido y tendrá un costo no mayor a los 15 dólares.
