Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres y más, preocupadas por Demi Lovato
Artistas de todo el mundo envían mensajes de apoyo a Demi, que estaría hospitalizada por una sobredosis de heroína.
Demi Lovato estaría siendo tratada en un hospital de Los Ángeles por una aparente sobredosis de heroína, reportó el portal de noticias TMZ.
Aunque aún no hay una comunicación oficial, los mensajes de solidaridad hacia la cantante empezaron a llegar.
Ellen DeGeneres, Maren Morris y más envían mensajes de solidaridad para la artista.
i love u @ddlovato— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 24 de julio de 2018
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 24 de julio de 2018
PRAYING FOR DEMI. Fucking heartbreaking.— Trevor Moran (@TrevorMoran) 24 de julio de 2018
My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) 24 de julio de 2018
I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) 24 de julio de 2018
Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 24 de julio de 2018
