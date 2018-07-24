LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres y más, preocupadas por Demi Lovato

    Artistas de todo el mundo envían mensajes de apoyo a Demi, que estaría hospitalizada por una sobredosis de heroína.

    Demi Lovato estaría siendo tratada en un hospital de Los Ángeles por una aparente sobredosis de heroína, reportó el portal de noticias TMZ.

    Aunque aún no hay una comunicación oficial, los mensajes de solidaridad hacia la cantante empezaron a llegar.

    Ellen DeGeneres, Maren Morris y más envían mensajes de solidaridad para la artista.

    DEMI LOVATO ESTARÍA HOSPITALIZADA POR UNA SOBREDOSIS

