LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • PODCAST
  • VÍDEOS
  • LENTE LOS40
  • TRENDING LOS40
  • ESTUDIO LOS40
  • MUSICA
  • TENDENCIAS
  • TECNOLOGIA
  • CINE Y TV
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • © CARACOL S.A. -
    Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES MARCA

    Yoko Ono lanzará un nuevo álbum alusivo a la paz

    La ex pareja del fallecido John Lennon lanzará un nuevo álbum a sus 85 años.

    Yoko Ono lanzará un nuevo álbum alusivo a la paz

    “Warzone” es el título de su última obra musical que será lanzada el 19 de octubre, en el trabajo piensa rescatar canciones del año escrutas por ella en los 70 e incluirá canciones como “Imagine” del ex integrante de The Beatles John Lennon.

    Yoko hace un llamado a la paz en “Warzone” diciendo que no estamos tarde para lograr cambiar el mundo, al parecer este no será el último de sus trabajos discográficos ya que la neoyorquina se encuentra trabajando otro álbum.

    La cantante quiere seguir con el legado que dejó su esposo después de ser brutalmente asesinado en el año de 1980 en la ciudad de Nueva York.

    Comentarios