Yoko Ono lanzará un nuevo álbum alusivo a la paz
La ex pareja del fallecido John Lennon lanzará un nuevo álbum a sus 85 años.
“Warzone” es el título de su última obra musical que será lanzada el 19 de octubre, en el trabajo piensa rescatar canciones del año escrutas por ella en los 70 e incluirá canciones como “Imagine” del ex integrante de The Beatles John Lennon.
Yoko hace un llamado a la paz en “Warzone” diciendo que no estamos tarde para lograr cambiar el mundo, al parecer este no será el último de sus trabajos discográficos ya que la neoyorquina se encuentra trabajando otro álbum.
La cantante quiere seguir con el legado que dejó su esposo después de ser brutalmente asesinado en el año de 1980 en la ciudad de Nueva York.
