Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores de “Brit Awards 2019”

En LOS40 tenemos el listado completo de los ganadores de los “Brit Awards 2019”:

Mejor artista británico masculino

George Ezra

Mejor artista británica femenina

Jorja Smith

Mejor single británico

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Artista británico revelación

Tom Walker

Mejor video británico del año

Little Mix- Woman Like me

Mejor grupo británico

The 1975

Álbum británico del año

The 1975- A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Mejor artista femenino internacional

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Mejor artista masculino internacional

Drake

Drake

Mejor grupo internacional

The Carters

Premio Critics' Choice:

Sam Fender

Mejor productor del año

Calvin Harris

Éxito global

Ed Sheeran

Leyenda

Pink