    Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores de “Brit Awards 2019”

    Entre los ganadores tenemos a Dua Lipa, The 1975 y Calvin Harris.

    En LOS40 tenemos el listado completo de los ganadores de los “Brit Awards 2019”:

    Mejor artista británico masculino

    George Ezra

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    To those of you who came out to see us in Australia and New Zealand, you're all lovely people. Oh, i'll be back x 📸: @paint_studios

    Una publicación compartida por George Ezra (@george_ezra) el

    Mejor artista británica femenina

    Jorja Smith

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Such an honour to have won British Female Solo Artist @brits 💃🏽The levels of women in this category are the reason I didn’t expect this. Thank you!

    Una publicación compartida por jmoney (@jorjasmith_) el

    Mejor single británico

    Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss

    Artista británico revelación

    Tom Walker

    Mejor video británico del año

    Little Mix- Woman Like me

    Mejor grupo británico

    The 1975

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    // W I N N E R - B R I T I S H A L B U M O F T H E Y E A R // @BRITs L O V E

    Una publicación compartida por The1975 (@the1975) el

    Álbum británico del año

    The 1975- A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    // W I N N E R - B E S T B R I T I S H G R O U P // @BRITs L O V E

    Una publicación compartida por The1975 (@the1975) el

    Mejor artista femenino internacional

    Ariana Grande

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Una publicación compartida por Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) el

    Mejor artista masculino internacional

    Drake

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Chromin Gold for the 6

    Una publicación compartida por champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) el

    Mejor grupo internacional

    The Carters

    Premio Critics' Choice:

    Sam Fender

    Mejor productor del año

    Calvin Harris

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    BEST SINGLE AT THE BRITS!!!! @dualipa smasheddddd itttt @jessiereyez ❤️❤️❤️

    Una publicación compartida por Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) el

    Éxito global

    Ed Sheeran

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Some more photos of my birthday show 📸 @zakarywalters #dividetour

    Una publicación compartida por Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) el

    Leyenda

    Pink

     

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    The Brits

    Una publicación compartida por P!NK (@pink) el

