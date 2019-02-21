Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores de “Brit Awards 2019”
Entre los ganadores tenemos a Dua Lipa, The 1975 y Calvin Harris.
En LOS40 tenemos el listado completo de los ganadores de los “Brit Awards 2019”:
Mejor artista británico masculino
George Ezra
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
To those of you who came out to see us in Australia and New Zealand, you're all lovely people. Oh, i'll be back x 📸: @paint_studios
Mejor artista británica femenina
Jorja Smith
Mejor single británico
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Artista británico revelación
Tom Walker
Mejor video británico del año
Little Mix- Woman Like me
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We don’t know where to start but we just can’t thank you enough. We bang on about how amazing you are but we really do have the best fans in the world! We really did just go and win Best British Video ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ So grateful we get to do what we love with each other and celebrate in ways like this!
Mejor grupo británico
The 1975
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
// W I N N E R - B R I T I S H A L B U M O F T H E Y E A R // @BRITs L O V E
Álbum británico del año
The 1975- A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
// W I N N E R - B E S T B R I T I S H G R O U P // @BRITs L O V E
Mejor artista femenino internacional
Ariana Grande
Mejor artista masculino internacional
Drake
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mejor grupo internacional
The Carters
Premio Critics' Choice:
Sam Fender
Mejor productor del año
Calvin Harris
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
BEST SINGLE AT THE BRITS!!!! @dualipa smasheddddd itttt @jessiereyez ❤️❤️❤️
Éxito global
Ed Sheeran
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Some more photos of my birthday show 📸 @zakarywalters #dividetour
Leyenda
Pink
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
