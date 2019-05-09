En topless, Jennifer Aniston posa para reconocida revista
La actriz llegó a los 50 años.
Al parecer a Jennifer Aniston no le pasan los años. La actriz que hizo parte de 'Friends' posó en topless para una reconocida revista.
Se trata de Harper's Bazaar, de la que también es portada. Jennifer posó sin nada de ropa de la cintura para arriba, luciendo solamente un short negro, medias veladas y tacones.
Esta es la imagen:
“I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them—no matter what age you are—is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.” #JenniferAniston gives us the naked truth in the June/July 2019 issue. The actress sits down with her #FirstLadies co-star #TigNotaro to talk about turning 50. Link in bio to read the full interview. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @hermes, @levian_jewelry & @gianvitorossi
