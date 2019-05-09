webcam WEBCAM LOS40
los40 menu
﻿
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VÍDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • LENTE LOS40
  • ARTISTAS
  • ESTILO
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES MARCA

    En topless, Jennifer Aniston posa para reconocida revista

    La actriz llegó a los 50 años.

    En topless, Jennifer Aniston posa para reconocida revista

    GettyImages

    Al parecer a Jennifer Aniston no le pasan los años. La actriz que hizo parte de 'Friends' posó en topless para una reconocida revista.

    Se trata de Harper's Bazaar, de la que también es portada. Jennifer posó sin nada de ropa de la cintura para arriba, luciendo solamente un short negro, medias veladas y tacones.

    Esta es la imagen:

    Comentarios