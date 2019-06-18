Ed Sheeran revela las colaboraciones de su nuevo álbum
Cardi B, 50 Cent y Travis Scott son algunos de los artistas que estarán en 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'
'No. 6 Collaborations Project' es el nombre del nuevo trabajo discográfico de Ed Sheeran y estará disponible a partir del 12 de julio. El cantante hizo el anuncio en su cuenta de Instagram mostrando, además, los artistas con los que colaborá.
La lista completa de los artistas es así: Dj Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, Pbnb Rock, Stormzy, Yebba, Justin Bieber, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, J hus, Ella Mai, Paulo Londra, Dave, H.E.R, Meek Mill, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton.
Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @youngthug @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton
