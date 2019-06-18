webcam WEBCAM LOS40
    Ed Sheeran revela las colaboraciones de su nuevo álbum

    Cardi B, 50 Cent y Travis Scott son algunos de los artistas que estarán en 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'

    Ed Sheeran revela las colaboraciones de su nuevo álbum

    'No. 6 Collaborations Project' es el nombre del nuevo trabajo discográfico de Ed Sheeran y estará disponible a partir del 12 de julio. El cantante hizo el anuncio en su cuenta de Instagram mostrando, además, los artistas con los que colaborá.

    La lista completa de los artistas es así: Dj Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, Pbnb Rock, Stormzy, Yebba, Justin Bieber, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, J hus, Ella Mai, Paulo Londra, Dave, H.E.R, Meek Mill, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton.

