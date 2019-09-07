Demi Lovato muestra su celulitis muy orgullosa
La cantante sigue en su proceso de aceptación y decidió compartirlo con sus seguidores.
Demi Lovato encendió las redes sociales luego de publicar una fotografía en su Instagram en la que posa de espaldas y viste un bikini de animal print, la cantante dejó al descubierto su piel y sin miedo dejó ver al enemigo número uno de las mujeres, la celulitis.
La cantante se olvidó completamente de los estereotipos de belleza y decidió publicar la fotografía completamente al natural, sin importar las críticas de las personas, Demi se mostró al natural como muestra del amor que siente por su cuerpo. ¡Demasiado hermosa! ¿No?
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ 💙
