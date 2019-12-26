Revelan look de Robert Pattinson con la máscara de Batman
La confirmación del actor no gustó entre muchos de los seguidores del héroe de Ciudad Gótica.
Un escultor tomó varias referencias de la cara de Robert Pattinson para crear una modelo escala del actor con la máscara de Batman. El artista se llama Shawn Reeves y publicó el resultado en su cuenta de Instagram.
last week I set up the shop to take some demo pics of the muscle suit as well as a blue paint test cowl I did earlier in the week for a client who was looking to put together a more traditional looking batsuit …..for the cowls, typically I use Affleck on all my shop displays as he just fits the cowls perfectly and ( in my opinion ) has a perfect Batman jawline ….. but because Pattinson is now going to be the new Bats (for the next 8+ years or so ) I was curious how he would read in this particular suit and cowl … so I threw some paint on the lower half of my Pattinson cast, put it under the cowl and turned off the lights🦇🌙 #BATMAN #thebatman #batsuit #cowl #mask #dccomics #superhero #robertpattinson #battinson #batsignal #noir #blue #mood #wednesday #muscle #suit #reevzfx
Cuando Pattinson fue confirmado con el nuevo Batman, muchos de los seguidores de la saga no estuvieron de acuerdo con su elección. Sin embargo, tras mostrar como se vería, algunos creen que el personaje será increíble al menos físicamente.
La nueva trilogía de Batman llegará al cine en el 2021 y estará dirigida por Matt Reeves.
