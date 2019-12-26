webcam WEBCAM LOS40
los40 menu
﻿
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VÍDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • LENTE LOS40
  • ARTISTAS
  • ESTILO
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES MARCA

    Revelan look de Robert Pattinson con la máscara de Batman

    La confirmación del actor no gustó entre muchos de los seguidores del héroe de Ciudad Gótica.

    Revelan look de Robert Pattinson con la máscara de Batman

    GettyImages

    Un escultor tomó varias referencias de la cara de Robert Pattinson para crear una modelo escala del actor con la máscara de Batman. El artista se llama Shawn Reeves y publicó el resultado en su cuenta de Instagram.

    Cuando Pattinson fue confirmado con el nuevo Batman, muchos de los seguidores de la saga no estuvieron de acuerdo con su elección. Sin embargo, tras mostrar como se vería, algunos creen que el personaje será increíble al menos físicamente.

    La nueva trilogía de Batman llegará al cine en el 2021 y estará dirigida por Matt Reeves.

    Comentarios