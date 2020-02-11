Matthew Lepre, famoso millonario, busca fotógrafo personal
Pato Mantilla nos presentó en We Love 40 a un fotógrafo llamado Matthew Lepre: un millonario que está buscando a alguien que lo acompañe por todo el mundo y que le tome las fotos. No necesita ser un experto ni tener una cámara profesional, solo necesita tomar buenas fotos.
The secret to change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new 🔥 Comment your goals for 2020!
Matthew te pagará todo, tendrás un seguro médico y puedes llevar a un acompañante.
Escucha todos los requisitos que necesitas para ser el fotográfo personal de Matthew Lepre.
