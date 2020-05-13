Rick and Morty tendrá una sexta temporada
Dan Harmon, cocreador de la serie, confirmó la noticia.
El humor sin filtro de Rick and Morty han cautivado al público alrededor del mundo. Ahora uno de sus creadores, Dan Harmon, tiene planes de hacer una sexta temporada. Fanáticos de la serie han llegado a esta conclusión gracias a que, al parecer, Harmon reveló los nuevos capítulos que ya se encuentran en marcha.
La buena noticia fue dada a través de Instagram, donde Harmon publicó una foto de un guion con un texto que decía "Alex Rubens, quien está de vuelta para escribir la temporada 6 de Rick y Morty".
Today we Zoom a special reunion table read of the Community episode in which Pierce bestows frozen sperm from his grave. The incredible Walton Goggins can’t make it so Pedro Pascal will play Pierce’s lawyer. He’s on some Disney show where Boba Fett’s in college with Yoda’s niece. In keeping with that theme, the part of Troy will be played by Lando. Yes, for real, the whole gang is back together. We got Horse Girl, we got Card Shark, we got ‘em all. I don’t know the details of when it will be available, but don’t worry about missing it, we’re doing it for you. Also streaming it live could never happen because we have to edit out @yvettenicolebrown’s rants about storming Area 51. One more magical thing about today: the script we’re reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on season 6. He was wearing a suit in yesterday’s Zoom session because during lunch he was attending a Zoom funeral. Not a joke. Hard to tell jokes from life these days. These are odd times but everybody that worked on the show has been feeling the love and joy from all the rookie and veteran Community fans binging the show on Netflix. I’m going to go take the first pre-table read shower of my life. Sincere love to the fans and the cast, thanks for the best pre-Cody years of my life #sixseasonsandamovie
Esta publicación sería la primera mención del equipo acerca de una sexta temporada. A pesar de esta confirmación, se sabe que la quinta temporada aún no ha empezado a grabarse, por lo que faltaría un poco para la sexta entrega.
Sin embargo, para que la serie pueda salir lo más pronto posible, se está grabando principalmente en Canadá donde las restricciones por el coronavirus no son tan dramáticas como en Estados Unidos.
