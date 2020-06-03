Emma Watson se pronuncia tras los ataques por su apoyo a Black Lives Matter
La actriz fue criticada por ponerle un marco blanco la imagen negra que publicó con el numeral #BlackOutTuesday.
Tras la ola de críticas recibidas por su apoyo al movimiento ‘Black lives matter’, Emma Watson respondió a quienes le dijeron que tenía “falta de sensibilidad”. Todo empezó por la imagen completamente negra con el hashtag #BlackoutTuesday, sin embargo, la actriz le colocó un marco blanco, como lo hace en todas sus fotografías de Instagram.
Ponerle este detalle blanco indignó a sus seguidores, quienes empezaron a decir que la artista “no se implica” realmente en la lucha contra el racismo o que no estaba solidarizada “realmente” con la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd.
she didn’t say a single word until now and added a white border for her insta aesthetic pic.twitter.com/0OW24UDM2e— dilan (@enigmarih) June 2, 2020
the way emma watson touts herself as an activist and has said nothing but three blank squares on instagram tells you how much of a white feminist she is— dumbass (@cullenswhore) May 30, 2020
Watson salió al paso de estas críticas con un mensaje positivo: "Hay tanto racismo, tanto en nuestro pasado como en nuestro presente, del que no hablamos y que sigue impune. El supremacismo blanco es uno de los sistemas de jerarquía, de dominación, de explotación y de opresión que sigue enquistado en nuestra sociedad", expresó.
"Como persona blanca, me he beneficiado de ello", añade, dejando claro que, como sociedad es necesario un "trabajo más duro todavía para lidiar con el racismo estructural e institucional". "Veo su ira, su dolor, su tristeza. No puedo saber cómo se sienten, pero no eso no quiere decir que no vaya a intentarlo", finalizó.
La artista esperó que el #BlackOutTuesday finalizara en Reino Unido para así poder pronunciarse. Emma también compartió varias fotografías reconociendo el trabajo que hacen los artistas negros.
Emma Watson siempre ha estado involucrada en causas sociales. Es embajadora de Buena Voluntad de la ONU desde el 2014 y siempre ha defendido los derechos de las mujeres y niñas en todo el mundo.
I was holding off posting until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK. The Artwork of my brilliant dear friend @fahamupecou “White Lies, Subtleties, Micro-Aggressions, and Other Choking Hazards” B R O K E N O P E N (poem + text from the series BLACK MATTER LIVES) by Dr Fahamu Pecou broken broke and hoping broke in, hoping broke. end. hoping... bro! kin hopin’! broken... hopin. broken. open. broken open! (Break) “We can not be broken. We do not break. For too long we’ve been afraid that their violence would end us. But we are still here. Some they took, but they’ve all come back. They never truly left. We never truly leave. Like the police and other systems they’ve weaponized against us, the names of those they tried to silence go off in their ears like nuclear bombs. Names that swell in their throats and linger until they can no longer breathe. So let us haunt their dreams and their waking moments alike. Say their names: Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Let them see us. Let them hear us. No friends, we have nothing to fear. An army of Egungun warriors walk amongst us. They have tried, and for centuries they have failed to violate us... to silence us. This is not breaking. This is opening. The cracks are windows. The holes are doors. Shine your light through.” - Dr. Fahamu Pecou Say their names #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd
