El emotivo mensaje con el que Michael B. Jordan se despide de Chadwick Boseman
El actor estadounidense le dedicó unas sentidas palabras al protagonista de ‘Black Panther’.
El conocido actor estadounidense Michael B Jordan, conocido por interpretar a Erik Killmonger en la película ‘Pantera Negra’, ha roto el silencio después de la muerte de su compañero de escena Chadwick Boseman, quien falleció el pasado viernes acompañado por su familia, luego de batallar durante años contra el cáncer de colon.
“Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo” fue la frase inicial y desgarradora que mencionó el actor para despedirse de Boseman a través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram:
“Todo lo que le has dado al mundo, las leyendas y los héroes que nos has mostrado que somos, vivirá para siempre. Pero lo que más duele es que ahora entiendo cuán leyenda y héroe eres TÚ. A pesar de todo, nunca perdiste de vista lo que más amabas. Te preocupabas por tu familia, tus amigos, tu oficio, tu espíritu. Te preocupabas por los niños, la comunidad, nuestra cultura y la humanidad. Te preocupaste por mí. Eres mi hermano mayor, pero nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo o de darte tus flores mientras estabas aquí”.
Michael B Jordan también aseguró que vivirá la vida de la misma manera en que su compañero lo hizo:
“Extrañaré tu honestidad, tu generosidad, tu sentido del humor y tus increíbles dones. Extrañaré el regalo de compartir espacio contigo en escenas. Dedico el resto de mis días a vivir como tú. Con gracia, coraje y sin remordimientos”.
Aquí la emotiva publicación:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
