‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ no va más

A través de las redes sociales, algunos de los miembros del clan Kardashian-Jenner hicieron oficial la noticia de que la serie que muestra su día a día no se emitirá más.

En el comunicado, firmado por Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner y Scott Disick, la familia asegura que la decisión fue tomada en conjunto y que se sienten muy agradecidos por todos los años en los que los fanáticos vieron el programa:

La producción, que llegó a la televisión en el 2007, hizo que la familia tomara fama e importancia, convirtiéndose en unas de las más populares de Estados Unidos y el mundo.

Kim Kardashian West también agradeció a las personas que la vieron durante todos estos años a través de su cuenta de Instagram:

«Sin ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ no estaría donde estoy hoy. Estoy increíblemente agradecida con todos los que nos han visto y apoyado a mi familia y a mí estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en moldear nuestras carreras y que cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre».