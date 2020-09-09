los40 menu
    ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ no va más

    Kim Kardashian reveló a través de las redes sociales que el programa llegará a su fin.

    A través de las redes sociales, algunos de los miembros del clan Kardashian-Jenner hicieron oficial la noticia de que la serie que muestra su día a día no se emitirá más.

    En el comunicado, firmado por Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner y Scott Disick, la familia asegura que la decisión fue tomada en conjunto y que se sienten muy agradecidos por todos los años en los que los fanáticos vieron el programa:

    “Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y varias series derivadas, hemos decidido como familia terminar este viaje tan especial. Estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años, en los buenos momentos, los malos momentos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que conocimos en el camino».

    La producción, que llegó a la televisión en el 2007, hizo que la familia tomara fama e importancia, convirtiéndose en unas de las más populares de Estados Unidos y el mundo.

    Kim Kardashian West también agradeció a las personas que la vieron durante todos estos años a través de su cuenta de Instagram:

    «Sin ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ no estaría donde estoy hoy. Estoy increíblemente agradecida con todos los que nos han visto y apoyado a mi familia y a mí estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en moldear nuestras carreras y que cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre».

    La serie llegará a su fin en el año 2021 con su última temporada.

