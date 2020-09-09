‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ no va más
Kim Kardashian reveló a través de las redes sociales que el programa llegará a su fin.
A través de las redes sociales, algunos de los miembros del clan Kardashian-Jenner hicieron oficial la noticia de que la serie que muestra su día a día no se emitirá más.
En el comunicado, firmado por Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner y Scott Disick, la familia asegura que la decisión fue tomada en conjunto y que se sienten muy agradecidos por todos los años en los que los fanáticos vieron el programa:
“Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y varias series derivadas, hemos decidido como familia terminar este viaje tan especial. Estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años, en los buenos momentos, los malos momentos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que conocimos en el camino».
La producción, que llegó a la televisión en el 2007, hizo que la familia tomara fama e importancia, convirtiéndose en unas de las más populares de Estados Unidos y el mundo.
Kim Kardashian West también agradeció a las personas que la vieron durante todos estos años a través de su cuenta de Instagram:
«Sin ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ no estaría donde estoy hoy. Estoy increíblemente agradecida con todos los que nos han visto y apoyado a mi familia y a mí estos últimos 14 años increíbles. Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en moldear nuestras carreras y que cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre».
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
La serie llegará a su fin en el año 2021 con su última temporada.
