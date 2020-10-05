los40 menu
﻿
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VÍDEOS
  • TALENTOS LOS LOS40
  • ARTISTAS
  • ESTILO
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PROTECCIÓN DE DATOS

    Piel morena y ojos azules brillantes: La increíble tribu con extraña mutación genética

    Las fotos los dejarán sorprendidos.

    Piel morena y ojos azules brillantes: La increíble tribu con extraña mutación genética

    El fotógrafo Korchnoi Pasaribu sorprendió a sus seguidores de Instagram al compartir una serie de fotos en las que aparecen algunos integrantes de una tribu en una isla de Indonesia, que padecen una extraña, pero hermosa mutación genética.

    El pasado 17 de septiembre, el fotógrafo viajó a la isla de Buton y logró capturar algunos de los rostros de las personas que hacen parte de la tribu, mientras estaban en medio de la naturaleza y vestían prendas tradicionales.

    Mira También: DOLOROSO VIDEO DE UNA MUJER ABANDONANDO A SU PERRO EN MEDIO DE UNA CARRETERA

    La mutación que tienen la mayoría de habitantes de la isla es conocida como síndrome de Waardenburg, que consiste en tener ojos azules muy brillantes, o uno oscuro y claro, algo que hace que resalten sobre su color de piel.

    El síndrome de Waardenburg no solo altera el color de los ojos, pues también produce cambios de pigmentación en el cabello y la piel, además de producir sordera.

    Korchnoi Pasaribu, fotógrafo y geólogo, quedó fascinado con el resultado de sus imágenes:

    "Los ojos azules son únicos y hermosos, además de ser mi inspiración".

    Aquí algunas de las fotos:

    Comentarios