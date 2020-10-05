Piel morena y ojos azules brillantes: La increíble tribu con extraña mutación genética
Las fotos los dejarán sorprendidos.
El fotógrafo Korchnoi Pasaribu sorprendió a sus seguidores de Instagram al compartir una serie de fotos en las que aparecen algunos integrantes de una tribu en una isla de Indonesia, que padecen una extraña, pero hermosa mutación genética.
El pasado 17 de septiembre, el fotógrafo viajó a la isla de Buton y logró capturar algunos de los rostros de las personas que hacen parte de la tribu, mientras estaban en medio de la naturaleza y vestían prendas tradicionales.
La mutación que tienen la mayoría de habitantes de la isla es conocida como síndrome de Waardenburg, que consiste en tener ojos azules muy brillantes, o uno oscuro y claro, algo que hace que resalten sobre su color de piel.
El síndrome de Waardenburg no solo altera el color de los ojos, pues también produce cambios de pigmentación en el cabello y la piel, además de producir sordera.
Korchnoi Pasaribu, fotógrafo y geólogo, quedó fascinado con el resultado de sus imágenes:
"Los ojos azules son únicos y hermosos, además de ser mi inspiración".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
. ~ One Humanity ~ A child with rare and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
. ~ Juan Aprilian ~ Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
. ~ Heal The World ~ Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
. ~ No Caption ~ Rare are and uniqe genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
. ~ Eyes...They Speak All Languages ~ Waldo Emerson Rare and unique genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Talent : @sawal_bayonet Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
. ~ HAPPY NATIONAL BATIK DAY ~ The traditional cloth of Indonesia Talent : @sawal_bayonet Rare and unique genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome. Location : Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
. ~ FARDAN ~ Rare are and unique genetic condition which known as Waardenburg Syndrome.
Aquí algunas de las fotos:
