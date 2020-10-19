los40 menu
    Adele reaparece con una noticia que dejó boquiabiertos a sus fanáticos

    Los seguidores de la cantante están muy felices por ella.

    Adele reaparece con una noticia que dejó boquiabiertos a sus fanáticos

    Una de las intérpretes inglesas más famosas a nivel mundial es la cantante Adele y aunque la artista desapareció de los medios desde diciembre del año pasado, a través de su cuenta de Instagram la cantante confirmó que no solo va a aparecer nuevamente para los medios, sino que hará una presentación en el programa Saturday Night Live:

    "Estoy tan emocionada por esto !! ¡Y también absolutamente aterrada! ¡Mi primer concierto como anfitriona y para SNL de todas las cosas! Siempre quise hacerlo como un momento independiente, para poder quitarme la pena y lanzarme por completo, pero nunca ha sido el momento adecuado...".

    En la publicación también se puede observar que en su intervención en el programa estará acompañada de la también talentosa cantante H.E.R.


