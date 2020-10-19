Adele reaparece con una noticia que dejó boquiabiertos a sus fanáticos
Los seguidores de la cantante están muy felices por ella.
Una de las intérpretes inglesas más famosas a nivel mundial es la cantante Adele y aunque la artista desapareció de los medios desde diciembre del año pasado, a través de su cuenta de Instagram la cantante confirmó que no solo va a aparecer nuevamente para los medios, sino que hará una presentación en el programa Saturday Night Live:
"Estoy tan emocionada por esto !! ¡Y también absolutamente aterrada! ¡Mi primer concierto como anfitriona y para SNL de todas las cosas! Siempre quise hacerlo como un momento independiente, para poder quitarme la pena y lanzarme por completo, pero nunca ha sido el momento adecuado...".
En la publicación también se puede observar que en su intervención en el programa estará acompañada de la también talentosa cantante H.E.R.
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
