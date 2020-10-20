Hombre viste tacones y faldas para eliminar estereotipos de género
Mark Bryan es ingeniero y se hizo popular por compartir sus looks en instagram para normalizar el uso de estas prendas en los hombres
Mark Bryan es ingeniero robótico, está casado, tiene tres hijos, también entrena un equipo de fútbol y vive en Alemania, aunque es estadounidense. Tiene una vida relativamente normal, sin embargo, se ha vuelto famoso en instagram por usar faldas ajustadas y tacones junto con sacos, camisas y corbatas.
Con estas acciones, Bryan busca derribar los estereotipos de género, normalizando el uso de estas prendas en los hombres, pues por lo general, son usados siempre por las mujeres.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
On vacation the next 2 weeks and maybe a chance to get some work done on the Porsche. However, I had to go into town to buy a few things and visit the bank. Naturally this isn’t what I wear when working on the car. 😂 I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #lostink #lostinkshoes #lostinkgirls
Este ingeniero asegura que con el uso de faldas y tacones se siente empoderado, y tiene la esperanza de que estas sean consideradas como unisex, tal como ha ocurrido históricamente con los pantalones.
De hecho, los tacones no fueron usados por las mujeres en un inicio. Según cuenta la historia, este tipo de zapato era usado por los reyes para poder cabalgar de forma cómoda.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Yesterday, after I got home, I quickly took off stockings, changed skirts, shirt, and picked a comfortable sandal to go out to dinner with my wife. Restaurant is an old converted train depot. Great steaks! Even though we had reservations we still had about a 20 minute wait so I went outside to take a few pictures. It seems I am spending to much time at train stations 🤔 I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios