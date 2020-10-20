los40 menu
    Hombre viste tacones y faldas para eliminar estereotipos de género

    Mark Bryan es ingeniero y se hizo popular por compartir sus looks en instagram para normalizar el uso de estas prendas en los hombres

    Hombre viste tacones y faldas para eliminar estereotipos de género

    Mark Bryan es ingeniero robótico, está casado, tiene tres hijos, también entrena un equipo de fútbol  y vive en Alemania, aunque es estadounidense. Tiene una vida relativamente normal, sin embargo, se ha vuelto famoso en instagram por usar faldas ajustadas y tacones junto con sacos, camisas y corbatas.

    Con estas acciones, Bryan busca derribar los estereotipos de género, normalizando el uso de estas prendas en los hombres, pues por lo general, son usados siempre por las mujeres.

    Este ingeniero asegura que con el uso de faldas y tacones se siente empoderado, y tiene la esperanza de que estas sean consideradas como unisex, tal como ha ocurrido históricamente con los pantalones.

    De hecho, los tacones no fueron usados por las mujeres en un inicio. Según cuenta la historia, este tipo de zapato era usado por los reyes para poder cabalgar de forma cómoda.

     

