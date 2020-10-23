Demi Lovato aseguró haber tenido contacto con vida extraterrestre
La cantante ha impresionado a sus seguidores con sus declaraciones sobre su contacto con seres de otro mundo.
La cantante Demi Lovato ha sorprendido a todos, no solo por su ruptura con Max Ehrlich y por la censura que sufrió en los premios Billboard, sino también porque aseguró que ha tenido acercamiento con vida extraterrestre. Además, publicó en sus redes sociales presuntas pruebas de apariciones alienígenas que ha visto.
“He experimentado no sólo paz y serenidad como nunca antes había conocido, sino que también he sido testigo de los avistamientos más increíblemente profundos tanto en el cielo como a metros de mí”, explicó la cantante.
Uno de los primeros avistamientos, según ella, fue mientras estaba en un retiro espiritual en el Parque Nacional Joshua Tree en California. Por eso invitó a sus seguidores a que cuidaran la naturaleza y realizar meditación para "mantener el contacto".
The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately 💞💫☄️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating 💞🙏🏼
“Si logramos que el 1% de la población medite y establezca contacto, obligaríamos a nuestros gobiernos a reconocer la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre entre nosotros y cambiar nuestros hábitos destructivos que destruyen nuestro planeta”, relató Lovato.
