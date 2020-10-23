los40 menu
﻿
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VÍDEOS
  • TALENTOS LOS LOS40
  • ARTISTAS
  • ESTILO
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PROTECCIÓN DE DATOS

    Demi Lovato aseguró haber tenido contacto con vida extraterrestre

    La cantante ha impresionado a sus seguidores con sus declaraciones sobre su contacto con seres de otro mundo.

    Demi Lovato aseguró haber tenido contacto con vida extraterrestre

    La cantante Demi Lovato ha sorprendido a todos, no solo por su ruptura con Max Ehrlich y por la censura que sufrió en los premios Billboard, sino también porque aseguró que ha tenido acercamiento con vida extraterrestre. Además, publicó en sus redes sociales presuntas pruebas de apariciones alienígenas que ha visto.

    “He experimentado no sólo paz y serenidad como nunca antes había conocido, sino que también he sido testigo de los avistamientos más increíblemente profundos tanto en el cielo como a metros de mí”, explicó la cantante. 

    Uno de los primeros avistamientos, según ella, fue mientras estaba en un retiro espiritual en el Parque Nacional Joshua Tree en California. Por eso invitó a sus seguidores a que cuidaran la naturaleza y realizar meditación para "mantener el contacto". 

    “Si logramos que el 1% de la población medite y establezca contacto, obligaríamos a nuestros gobiernos a reconocer la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre entre nosotros y cambiar nuestros hábitos destructivos que destruyen nuestro planeta”, relató Lovato.

    Comentarios