    "No es divertido votar por Kanye", Jennifer Aniston

    La actriz anunció que ya votó e invitó a sus seguidores a hacerlo.

    Jennifer Aniston anunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram que ya ha votado anticipadamente en las elecciones de su país. La actriz compartió con sus seguidores una foto del acontecimiento, además expresó que lo hizo por Biden.

     “Voté por ellos porque ahora mismo este país está más dividido que nunca", expresó la actriz junto a una fotografía donde deposita su voto.

    Su mensaje también llamó la atención debido a que dijo que no era divertido votar por Kanye West, otro de los candidatos a la presidencia de Estados Unidos.

    “No es divertido votar por Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor sé responsable”, aseguró Aniston.

     

