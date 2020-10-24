"No es divertido votar por Kanye", Jennifer Aniston
La actriz anunció que ya votó e invitó a sus seguidores a hacerlo.
Jennifer Aniston anunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram que ya ha votado anticipadamente en las elecciones de su país. La actriz compartió con sus seguidores una foto del acontecimiento, además expresó que lo hizo por Biden.
“Voté por ellos porque ahora mismo este país está más dividido que nunca", expresó la actriz junto a una fotografía donde deposita su voto.
Su mensaje también llamó la atención debido a que dijo que no era divertido votar por Kanye West, otro de los candidatos a la presidencia de Estados Unidos.
“No es divertido votar por Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor sé responsable”, aseguró Aniston.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼
