Los disfraces con los que Heidi Klum se ha convertido en 'La reina de Halloween'.

Countdown to Halloween: 5 days! In 2013 it only took me 10 hours to age 55 years for #HeidiHalloween 😂 This was one of my favorite costumes! When I arrived, it took everyone a little bit before they realized it was me! #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween pic.twitter.com/WSTrsKLtgq