    Las celebridades que trabajaron como strippers antes de saltar a la fama

    Artistas como Lady Gaga, Cardi B y Chris Pratt tuvieron que desnudarse para conseguir dinero.

    Las celebridades que trabajaron como strippers antes de saltar a la fama

    No todas las celebridades nacieron con una cuenta de banco llena de dinero, muchos cantantes y estrellas de Hollywood tuvieron que trabajar en cosas muy diferentes a las que deseaban para alcanzar la fama y llegar a cumplir sus sueños.

    Diferentes celebridades han revelado que trabajaron como meseros, niñeros y hasta cortando césped para sobrevivir. Sin embargo, lo que muchos no saben es que antes de saltar al estrellato, muchos artistas trabajaron desnudándose ante cientos de personas para conseguir algo de dinero.

    Aquí la lista de algunas celebridades que trabajaron como strippers antes de saltar a la fama:

    1. Cardi B

    Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, más conocida como Cardi B, trabajó durante tres años y medio como stripper antes de volverse una estrella de Hip Hop.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    I’m not a country star, ima rockstar b*tch!! Go take a look at my Onlyfans I just dropped a quick look behind the scenes of one of my favorite shoots!

    Una publicación compartida de Cardi B (@iamcardib) el

    2. Chris Pratt

    Antes de convertirse en el protagonista de ‘Guardianes de la galaxia’, Chris Pratt ganó un poco de dinero desnudándose. El actor también trabajó como niñero y cortando el césped.

    3. Lady Gaga

    Cuando tenía 18 años, la cantante tuvo que trabajar como mesera de día y stripper de noche para poder mantenerse, pues se había ido de la casa de sus padres y dejó de asistir a la Escuela de las Artes Tisch de Nueva York.

    4. Channing Tatum

    En el 2009, la revista Us Weekly reveló un video del actor en el que se encuentra bailando mientras se desnuda, en ese entonces se hacía llamar ‘Chan Crawford’. Dos años después, Tatum habló abiertamente sobre su pasado y aseguró que no se avergonzaba por haber trabajado como stripper.

    5. Javier Bardem

    El actor aseguró que en un principio lo hizo como un juego, sin embargo, después lo llamaron para que volviera y él aceptó. Incluso, confesó que su familia estuvo entre el público para apoyarlo.

    6. Courtney Love

    La cantante reveló que ganaba alrededor de 300 dólares al día como stripper y con este dinero, logró consolidar su banda ‘Hole’.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Wartime poets , back stairs ✨Mercury (retrograde) 🙇🏼‍♀️ in cancer ✨🎢🎡

    Una publicación compartida de Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) el

    7. Kendra Wilkinson

    La modelo, antes de convertirse en conejita de Playboy, comenzó a trabajar desnudándose para ver cuánto dinero podría ganar.

    8. Blac Chyna

    La empresaria trabajó como stripper cuando era muy joven para poderse pagar la universidad.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Only Fans BlacChyna (link in bio)

    Una publicación compartida de Blac Chyna💋 My Word 🤞🏾🎶 (@blacchyna) el

