Premios Oscar 2022: Lista completa de los nominados
Dune brilló con 11 nominaciones, siendo la favorita para la premiación de la Academia que se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo.
Llegó la hora de conocer los nominados a la Academia de Artes Ciencias Cinematográficas, los Premios Oscar en su entrega número 94, que se realizará el próximo 27 de marzo.
Nuevamente veremos competir por la estatuilla a las mejores producciones, aquellas cintas que nos hicieron emocionar desde el talento de los actores, efectos visuales, guión y hasta las bandas.
La película inspirada en Colombia, Encanto logró 3 nominaciones, mientras que Dune se convierte en la cinta con más nominaciones, con un total de 11.
Conoce la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor película:
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t look up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
Mejor director:
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor:
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz:
- Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
- Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional:
- Drive my car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- The hand of God (Italia)
- Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The worst person (Noruega)
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Jesse Buckley
- Judi Dench
- Ariana Debose
- Kirsten Dunst
- Aunjanue Ellis
Mejor diseño de producción:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor fotografía:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- The tragegy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales:
- Dune
- Free guy
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental:
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental:
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción:
- Be alive (King Richard)
- Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
- Down to Joy (Belfast)
- No time to Die (No time to Die)
- Somehow you do (Four good days)
Mejor película animada:
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The mitchells vs. the machines
- Raya and the last dragon
Mejor maquillaje y peinado:
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor montaje cinematográfico:
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The power of the dog
- Tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor banda sonora original:
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel mothers
- The power of the dog
Mejor sonido:
- Belfast
- Dune
- No time to die
- The power of the dog
- Wesr Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado:
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper
Mejor guion original:
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado:
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The lost daughter
- The power of the dog
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios