Síguenos:

Premios Oscar 2022: Lista completa de los nominados

Dune brilló con 11 nominaciones, siendo la favorita para la premiación de la Academia que se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo.

/ GettyImages

Llegó la hora de conocer los nominados a la Academia de Artes Ciencias Cinematográficas, los Premios Oscar en su entrega número 94, que se realizará el próximo 27 de marzo.

Nuevamente veremos competir por la estatuilla a las mejores producciones, aquellas cintas que nos hicieron emocionar desde el talento de los actores, efectos visuales, guión y hasta las bandas.

La película inspirada en Colombia, Encanto logró 3 nominaciones, mientras que Dune se convierte en la cinta con más nominaciones, con un total de 11.

Conoce la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor película:

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Don’t look up
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The power of the dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor director:

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor:

  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog
  • Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
  • Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz:

  • Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
  • Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
  • Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional:

  • Drive my car (Japón)
  • Flee (Dinamarca)
  • The hand of God (Italia)
  • Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
  • The worst person (Noruega)

Mejor actor de reparto:

  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (Coda)
  • Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Mejor actriz de reparto:

  • Jesse Buckley
  • Judi Dench
  • Ariana Debose
  • Kirsten Dunst
  • Aunjanue Ellis

Mejor diseño de producción:

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The power of the dog
  • The tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejor fotografía:

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The power of the dog
  • The tragegy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales:

  • Dune
  • Free guy
  • No time to die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental:

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental:

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción:

  • Be alive (King Richard)
  • Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
  • Down to Joy (Belfast)
  • No time to Die (No time to Die)
  • Somehow you do (Four good days)

Mejor película animada:

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The mitchells vs. the machines
  • Raya and the last dragon

Mejor maquillaje y peinado:

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Mejor montaje cinematográfico:

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The power of the dog
  • Tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor banda sonora original:

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel mothers
  • The power of the dog

Mejor sonido:

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No time to die
  • The power of the dog
  • Wesr Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The dress
  • The long goodbye
  • On my mind
  • Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado:

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The windshield wiper

Mejor guion original:

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • El método Williams
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado:

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The lost daughter
  • The power of the dog

Comentarios