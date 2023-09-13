MTV Music Video Awards 2023: hora en Colombia y dónde ver la premiación en vivo

El mundo de la música se paraliza este 12 de septiembre gracias a uno de los eventos más esperados del segundo semestre del 2023: los MTV Music Video Awards, acontecimiento donde se reunirán los iconos más top de la música en la actualidad.

El Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos, es el venue elegido por los MTV Music Video para llevar a cabo su evento, el cual también se podrá disfrutar a través de streaming con una señal abierta para todo el mundo.

¿Dónde puedo ver los MTV Music Video Awards?

Los premios se podrán ver a través del canal de YouTube de MTV. La antesala se llevará a cabo desde las 5:00 p.m. y los galardones se comienzan a ver a partir de las 7:00 p.m.

La industria de la música sigue ampliando los universos paralelos para transmitir toda la magia de los sonidos, que a su vez se mezclan con experiencias visuales y arrojan como resultado los videos musicales que hoy en día también tienen su propia premiación.

En la lista de nominados tenemos de dónde elegir, pues vemos artistas y bandas que van desde el pop, rock y pasan por el indie, así que esta variedad de géneros mantendrán al mundo pegado a la pantalla.

Así que vamos con las categorías:

Video del año

• Doja Cat – “Attention”

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”SZA – “Kill Bill”

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Artista del año

• Beyoncé

• Doja Cat

• KAROL G

• Nicki Minaj

• Shakira

• Taylor Swift

Canción del año

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

• Rema & Selena Gómez – “Calm Down”

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

• Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

• SZA – “Kill Bill”

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor artista nuevo

• GloRilla

• Ice Spice

• Kaliii

• Peso Pluma

• PinkPantheress

• Reneé Rapp

Mejor ‘performance push’ del año

• Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

• Setiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez

• Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

• Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

• Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

• Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

• Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

• Marzo 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”

• Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

• Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

• Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

• Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Mejor colaboración entre artistas

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

• Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

• Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

• KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

• Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

• Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Mejor canción pop

• Demi Lovato – “Swine”

• Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

• Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

• P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor canción de hip-hop

• Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

• DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

• GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2″

• Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

• Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

• Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

• Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Mejor r&b

• Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

• Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

• Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

• SZA – “Shirt”

• Toosii – “Favorite Song”

• Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

Mejor canción alternativa

• Blink-182 – “EDGING”

• Boygenius – “the film”

• Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”

• Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

• Paramore – “This Is Why”

• Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

Mejor canción de rock

• Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

• Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

• Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

• Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”

• Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

• Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Mejor canción latina

• Anitta – “Funk Rave”

• Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”

• Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

• Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

• KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

• ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

• Shakira – “Acróstico”

Mejor canción k-pop

• aespa – “Girls”

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

• FIFTY – “Cupid”

• SEVENTEEN – “Super”

• Stray Kids – “S-Class”

• TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Mejor canción “afrobeats”

• Ayra Starr – “Rush”

• Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

• Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”

• Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”

• Libianca – “People”

• Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

• Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”

Video for good

• Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

• Bad Bunny – “El Apagón

• Demi Lovato – “Swine”

• Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

• Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

• Maluma – “La Reina”

Mejor dirección

• Doja Cat - “Attention” - Directed by Tanu Muiño

• Drake – “Falling Back” - Directed by Director X

• Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

• Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Directed by Colin Tilley

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

• SZA – “Kill Bill” - Directed by Christian Breslauer

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Directed by Taylor Swift

Mejor cinematografía

• Adele – “I Drink Wine” - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

• Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” - Cinematography by Natasha Baier

• Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

• Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” - Cinematography by Marcell Rev

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Cinematography by Rina Yang

Mejores efectos visuales

• Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

• Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

• Melanie Martinez – “VOID” - Visual Effects by Carbon

• Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Visual Effects by Parliament

Mejor coreografía

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

• Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” - Choreography by Charm LaDonna

• Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” - Choreography by Jerry Reece

• Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

• Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor dirección de arte

• Boygenius – “the film” - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

• Doja Cat – “Attention” - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

• Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

• Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

• SZA – “Shirt” - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Mejor edición audiovisual

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

• Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” - Edited by Grason Caldwell

• Miley Cyrus – “River” - Edited by Brandan Walter

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

• SZA – “Kill Bill” - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Edited by Chancler Haynes