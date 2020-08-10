Mia Khalifa subastará uno de sus objetos más característicos para ayudar a Beirut
La exactriz porno y actual comentarista deportiva quiere ayudar a las personas afectadas por la explosión.
Mia Khalifa, quien tiene raíces libanesas, quiere ayudar a los damnificados por la tragedia de Beirut el pasado 4 de agosto, que dejó 150 muertos, 6.000 heridos y un enorme cráter en la tierra.
Para reunir dinero suficiente con el que pueda ayudar a gran parte de la población afectada, la comentarista deportiva subastará las gafas de marco negro con la que muchas personas la relacionan y con las que comparte varias fotos a través de sus redes sociales.
Todo el dinero que la exestrella porno reúna será donado a la Cruz Roja libanesa, para que logren atender la emergencia por la que está pasando actualmente el país, que actualmente se quedó sin bloque de gobierno.
De acuerdo con la información en eBay, la persona que compre las gafas podrá elegir si quiere que sean firmadas por Khalifa o sean enviadas tal cual como están.
Khalifa, quien tuvo un paso no muy largo dentro de la industria pornográfica, se casará próximamente con su novio el chef Robert Sandberg, con el que ya lleva una relación de años.
The Lebanese government has resigned. Parliament is next. By choice or by force, either way, Lebanon has had enough while simultaneously having NOTHING. 6 days left on the auction for the original mia khalifa glasses to 100% benefit the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the link in my bio and let’s try to make a positive difference. Keep bidding, keep sharing, keep following accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin.jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @impact.lebanon @rebuilding.gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Keep sharing the links for fundraisers by the people, for the people, and DO NOT DONATE A SINGLE PENNY TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED ORGANIZATIONS. The ones who hoard relief money, medical supplies, and food- only to re-sell to the Lebanese people at a 150% mark up. The ones who sit behind and watch the famine, economic collapse, and displacement of their own people on tv from their vacation homes in London, France, and Australia. Ban these pigs from every country in the world until they’re forced to live the same lifestyle they’ve imposed on the people in Lebanon.
