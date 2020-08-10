los40 menu
﻿
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VÍDEOS
  • TALENTOS LOS LOS40
  • ARTISTAS
  • ESTILO
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PROTECCIÓN DE DATOS

    Mia Khalifa subastará uno de sus objetos más característicos para ayudar a Beirut

    La exactriz porno y actual comentarista deportiva quiere ayudar a las personas afectadas por la explosión.

    Mia Khalifa subastará uno de sus objetos más característicos para ayudar a Beirut

    Mia Khalifa, quien tiene raíces libanesas, quiere ayudar a los damnificados por la tragedia de Beirut el pasado 4 de agosto, que dejó 150 muertos, 6.000 heridos y un enorme cráter en la tierra.

    Para reunir dinero suficiente con el que pueda ayudar a gran parte de la población afectada, la comentarista deportiva subastará las gafas de marco negro con la que muchas personas la relacionan y con las que comparte varias fotos a través de sus redes sociales.

    Mira También: CAMERON DÍAZ CONFIESA PORQUÉ SE RETIRÓ DE LA ACTUACIÓN

    Todo el dinero que la exestrella porno reúna será donado a la Cruz Roja libanesa, para que logren atender la emergencia por la que está pasando actualmente el país, que actualmente se quedó sin bloque de gobierno.

    De acuerdo con la información en eBay, la persona que compre las gafas podrá elegir si quiere que sean firmadas por Khalifa o sean enviadas tal cual como están.

    Khalifa, quien tuvo un paso no muy largo dentro de la industria pornográfica, se casará próximamente con su novio el chef Robert Sandberg, con el que ya lleva una relación de años.

    Comentarios