Conoce a los grandes ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020
¡Todos son talentosos artistas!
Luego de ser reprogramados por la pandemia generada por el coronavirus, este 14 de octubre conoceremos los grandes ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020.
Con Kelly Clarkson como anfitriona por tercer año consecutivo, el evento contará cono segmentos en vivo y pregrabados, así como se han llevado a cabo la mayoría de eventos virtuales durante la pandemia.
Mira También: LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2020
Billboard presentó anteriormente a los nominados para este año 2020 y es probable que algunos de tus artistas favoritos sean los grandes ganadores.
Conoce a cada uno de los ganadores:
Mejor artista:
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone (Ganador)
Taylor Swift
Mejor nuevo artista:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Mejor artista hombre
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone (Ganador)
Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista mujer:
Billie Eilish (Ganadora)
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Mejor grupo/duo:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Mejor artista Billboard 200:
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Hot 100:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Mejor artista de streaming:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Mejor artista por ventas:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo (Ganadora)
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Mejor artista por transmisión de radio:
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Mejor artista social (votación de fans):
BTS (Ganador)
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Mejor tour de artista:
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid (Ganador)
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Mejor artista hombre R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Mejor artista mujer R&B:
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Mejor tour R&B:
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Mejor artista de rap:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Mejor artista hombre de rap:
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Mejor artista mujerde rap:
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor tour de rap:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Mejor artista de Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs (Ganador)
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista hombre de Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs (Ganador)
Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista mujer de Country:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Mejor duo/grupo de Country:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Mejor tour de Country:
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Mejor artista de Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Mejor tour de Rock:
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Mejor artista latino:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny (Ganador)
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Mejor artista Dance/Electronica:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Mejor artista de música cristiana:
Lauren Daigle (Ganadora)
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong UNITED
Kanye West
Mejor artista Gospel:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Mejor álbum Billboard 200:
Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (Ganador)
Ariana Grande “thank u, next”
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Taylor Swift “Lover”
Mejor soundtrack:
“Aladdin”
“Descendants 3”
“Frozen II”
“K-12” by Melanie Martinez
“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe
Mejor álbum R&B:
Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”
Justin Bieber “Changes”
Chris Brown “Indigo”
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Summer Walker “Over It”
Mejor álbum de rap:
DaBaby “KIRK”
Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”
Young Thug “So Much Fun”
Mejor álbum de Country:
Kane Brown “Experiment”
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Maren Morris “GIRL”
Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”
Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
Mejor álbum de rock:
The Lumineers “III”
Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”
Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”
Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”
Mejor álbum latino:
J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Farruko “Gangalee”
Maluma “11:11”
Romeo Santos “Utopía”
Sech “Sueños”
Mejor álbum Dance/Electronica:
Avicii “TIM”
The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”
Illenium “Ascend”
Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Alan Walker “Different World”
Mejor álbum de música cristiana:
Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”
Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”
Hillsong UNITED “People”
Skillet “Victorious”
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Mejor álbum góspel:
Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”
William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”
Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Mejor canción Hot 100:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” (Ganadora)
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Mejor canción en Streaming:
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Canción más vendida:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Mejor canción en radio:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Mejor colaboración (Voto de los fans):
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Mejor canción R&B:
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
Mejor canción de Rap:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone “Wow.”
Mejor canción Country:
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Old Dominion “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”
Mejor canción de Rock:
Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly x YUNGBLUD x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”
Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
twenty one pilots “Chlorine”
twenty one pilots “The Hype”
Mejor canción latina:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”
Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
Mejor canción Dance/Electronica:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES “Here With Me”
Mejor canción de música cristiana:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle “Rescue”
for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”
Kanye West “Follow God”
Mejor canción góspel:
Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”
Kanye West “Follow God”
Kanye West “On God”
Kanye West “Selah”
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios