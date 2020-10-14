Conoce a los grandes ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

Luego de ser reprogramados por la pandemia generada por el coronavirus, este 14 de octubre conoceremos los grandes ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Con Kelly Clarkson como anfitriona por tercer año consecutivo, el evento contará cono segmentos en vivo y pregrabados, así como se han llevado a cabo la mayoría de eventos virtuales durante la pandemia.

Billboard presentó anteriormente a los nominados para este año 2020 y es probable que algunos de tus artistas favoritos sean los grandes ganadores.

Conoce a cada uno de los ganadores:

Mejor artista:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone (Ganador)

Taylor Swift

Mejor nuevo artista:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Mejor artista hombre

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone (Ganador)

Ed Sheeran

Mejor artista mujer:

Billie Eilish (Ganadora)

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Mejor grupo/duo:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Mejor artista Billboard 200:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Hot 100:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Mejor artista de streaming:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Mejor artista por ventas:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo (Ganadora)

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Mejor artista por transmisión de radio:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Mejor artista social (votación de fans):

BTS (Ganador)

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Mejor tour de artista:

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Mejor artista R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid (Ganador)

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Mejor artista hombre R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Mejor artista mujer R&B:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Mejor tour R&B:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Mejor artista de rap:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Mejor artista hombre de rap:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Mejor artista mujerde rap:

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor tour de rap:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Mejor artista de Country:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs (Ganador)

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista hombre de Country:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs (Ganador)

Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista mujer de Country:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Mejor duo/grupo de Country:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Mejor tour de Country:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Mejor artista de Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Mejor tour de Rock:

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Mejor artista latino:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny (Ganador)

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Mejor artista Dance/Electronica:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Mejor artista de música cristiana:

Lauren Daigle (Ganadora)

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong UNITED

Kanye West

Mejor artista Gospel:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Mejor álbum Billboard 200:

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (Ganador)

Ariana Grande “thank u, next”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

Mejor soundtrack:

“Aladdin”

“Descendants 3”

“Frozen II”

“K-12” by Melanie Martinez

“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

Mejor álbum R&B:

Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”

Justin Bieber “Changes”

Chris Brown “Indigo”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Summer Walker “Over It”

Mejor álbum de rap:

DaBaby “KIRK”

Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Young Thug “So Much Fun”

Mejor álbum de Country:

Kane Brown “Experiment”

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Maren Morris “GIRL”

Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

Mejor álbum de rock:

The Lumineers “III”

Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”

Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”

Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

Mejor álbum latino:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Farruko “Gangalee”

Maluma “11:11”

Romeo Santos “Utopía”

Sech “Sueños”

Mejor álbum Dance/Electronica:

Avicii “TIM”

The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”

Illenium “Ascend”

Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Alan Walker “Different World”

Mejor álbum de música cristiana:

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”

Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”

Hillsong UNITED “People”

Skillet “Victorious”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Mejor álbum góspel:

Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”

William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”

Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Mejor canción Hot 100:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” (Ganadora)



Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Mejor canción en Streaming:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Canción más vendida:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Mejor canción en radio:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Mejor colaboración (Voto de los fans):

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Mejor canción R&B:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Mejor canción de Rap:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Mejor canción Country:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Old Dominion “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Mejor canción de Rock:

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x YUNGBLUD x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

twenty one pilots “Chlorine”

twenty one pilots “The Hype”

Mejor canción latina:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Mejor canción Dance/Electronica:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES “Here With Me”

Mejor canción de música cristiana:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle “Rescue”

for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Mejor canción góspel:

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Kanye West “On God”

Kanye West “Selah”



