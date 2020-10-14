los40 menu
﻿
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VÍDEOS
  • TALENTOS LOS LOS40
  • ARTISTAS
  • ESTILO
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PROTECCIÓN DE DATOS

    Conoce a los grandes ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

    ¡Todos son talentosos artistas!

    Conoce a los grandes ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

    Luego de ser reprogramados por la pandemia generada por el coronavirus, este 14 de octubre conoceremos los grandes ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020.

    Con Kelly Clarkson como anfitriona por tercer año consecutivo, el evento contará cono segmentos en vivo y pregrabados, así como se han llevado a cabo la mayoría de eventos virtuales durante la pandemia.

    Mira También: LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2020

    Billboard presentó anteriormente a los nominados para este año 2020 y es probable que algunos de tus artistas favoritos sean los grandes ganadores.

    Conoce a cada uno de los ganadores:

    Mejor artista:

    Billie Eilish

    Jonas Brothers

    Khalid

    Post Malone (Ganador)

    Taylor Swift

    Mejor nuevo artista:

    DaBaby

    Billie Eilish

    Lil Nas X

    Lizzo

    Roddy Ricch

    Mejor artista hombre

    DaBaby

    Khalid

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone (Ganador) 

    Ed Sheeran

    Mejor artista mujer:

    Billie Eilish (Ganadora) 

    Ariana Grande

    Halsey

    Lizzo

    Taylor Swift

    Mejor grupo/duo:

    BTS

    Dan + Shay

    Jonas Brothers

    Maroon 5

    Panic! At The Disco

    Mejor artista Billboard 200:

    Drake

    Billie Eilish

    Khalid

    Post Malone

    Taylor Swift

    Mejor Artista Hot 100:

    DaBaby

    Billie Eilish

    Khalid

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone

    Mejor artista de streaming:

    DaBaby

    Billie Eilish

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone

    Travis Scott

    Mejor artista por ventas:

    Billie Eilish

    Lil Nas X

    Lizzo (Ganadora) 

    Post Malone

    Taylor Swift

    Mejor artista por transmisión de radio:

    Jonas Brothers

    Khalid

    Lizzo

    Shawn Mendes

    Post Malone

    Mejor artista social (votación de fans):

    BTS (Ganador) 

    Billie Eilish

    EXO

    GOT7

    Ariana Grande

    Mejor tour de artista:

    Elton John

    Metallica

    P!nk

    The Rolling Stones

    Ed Sheeran

    Mejor artista R&B:

    Chris Brown

    Khalid (Ganador) 

    Lizzo

    Summer Walker

    The Weeknd

    Mejor artista hombre R&B:

    Chris Brown

    Khalid

    The Weeknd

    Mejor artista mujer R&B:

    Beyoncé

    Lizzo

    Summer Walker

    Mejor tour R&B:

    B2K

    Janet Jackson

    Khalid

    Mejor artista de rap:

    DaBaby

    Juice WRLD

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone

    Roddy Ricch

    Mejor artista hombre de rap:

    DaBaby

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone

    Mejor artista mujerde rap:

    Cardi B

    City Girls

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Mejor tour de rap:

    Drake

    Post Malone

    Travis Scott

    Mejor artista de Country:

    Kane Brown

    Luke Combs (Ganador)

    Dan + Shay

    Maren Morris

    Thomas Rhett

    Mejor artista hombre de Country:

    Kane Brown

    Luke Combs (Ganador)

    Thomas Rhett

    Mejor artista mujer de Country:

    Maren Morris

    Kacey Musgraves

    Carrie Underwood

    Mejor duo/grupo de Country:

    Dan + Shay

    Florida Georgia Line

    Old Dominion

    Mejor tour de Country:

    Eric Church

    Florida Georgia Line

    George Strait

    Mejor artista de Rock:

    Imagine Dragons

    Panic! At The Disco

    Tame Impala

    Tool

    twenty one pilots

    Mejor tour de Rock:

    Elton John

    Metallica

    The Rolling Stones

    Mejor artista latino:

    Anuel AA

    Bad Bunny (Ganador)

    J Balvin

    Ozuna

    Romeo Santos

    Mejor artista Dance/Electronica:

    Avicii

    The Chainsmokers

    DJ Snake

    Illenium

    Marshmello

    Mejor artista de música cristiana:

    Lauren Daigle (Ganadora)

    Elevation Worship

    for KING & COUNTRY

    Hillsong UNITED

    Kanye West

    Mejor artista Gospel:

    Kirk Franklin

    Koryn Hawthorne

    Tasha Cobbs Leonard

    Sunday Service Choir

    Kanye West

    Mejor álbum Billboard 200:

    Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (Ganador)

    Ariana Grande “thank u, next”

    Khalid “Free Spirit”

    Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

    Taylor Swift “Lover”

    Mejor soundtrack:

    “Aladdin”

    “Descendants 3”

    “Frozen II”

    “K-12” by Melanie Martinez

    “The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

    Mejor álbum R&B:

    Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”

    Justin Bieber “Changes”

    Chris Brown “Indigo”

    Khalid “Free Spirit”

    Summer Walker “Over It”

    Mejor álbum de rap:

    DaBaby “KIRK”

    Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”

    Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

    Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

    Young Thug “So Much Fun”

    Mejor álbum de Country:

    Kane Brown “Experiment”

    Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

    Maren Morris “GIRL”

    Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”

    Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

    Mejor álbum de rock:

    The Lumineers “III”

    Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”

    Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”

    Tool “Fear Inoculum”

    Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

    Mejor álbum latino:

    J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

    Farruko “Gangalee”

    Maluma “11:11”

    Romeo Santos “Utopía”

    Sech “Sueños”

    Mejor álbum Dance/Electronica:

    Avicii “TIM”

    The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”

    Illenium “Ascend”

    Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

    Alan Walker “Different World”

    Mejor álbum de música cristiana:

    Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”

    Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”

    Hillsong UNITED “People”

    Skillet “Victorious”

    Kanye West “Jesus is King”

    Mejor álbum góspel:

    Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”

    Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”

    William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”

    Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”

    Kanye West “Jesus is King”

    Mejor canción Hot 100:

    Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

    Billie Eilish “bad guy”

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” (Ganadora)

    Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

    Mejor canción en Streaming:

    Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

    Billie Eilish “bad guy”

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

    Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

    Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

    Canción más vendida:

    Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

    Billie Eilish “bad guy”

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

    Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

    Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

    Mejor canción en radio:

    Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

    Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

    Khalid “Talk”

    Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

    Mejor colaboración (Voto de los fans):

    Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

    Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

    Mejor canción R&B:

    Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

    Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

    Khalid “Talk”

    Lizzo “Good As Hell”

    The Weeknd “Heartless”

    Mejor canción de Rap:

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

    Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

    Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

    Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

    Post Malone “Wow.”

    Mejor canción Country:

    Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

    Maren Morris “The Bones”

    Old Dominion “One Man Band”

    Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

    Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

    Mejor canción de Rock:

    Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

    Machine Gun Kelly x YUNGBLUD x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

    Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

    twenty one pilots “Chlorine”

    twenty one pilots “The Hype”

    Mejor canción latina:

    Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”

    Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”

    Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

    Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”

    Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

    Mejor canción Dance/Electronica:

    Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

    Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

    Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

    Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

    Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES “Here With Me”

    Mejor canción de música cristiana:

    Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”

    Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”

    Lauren Daigle “Rescue”

    for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”

    Kanye West “Follow God”

    Mejor canción góspel:

    Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

    Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”

    Kanye West “Follow God”

    Kanye West “On God”

    Kanye West “Selah”


    Comentarios