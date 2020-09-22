Los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2020, que se llevarán a cabo el 14 de octubre, ya fueron anunciados y hay artistas colombianos.

Originalmente programados para el 29 de abril de este año, los premios se pospusieron debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. Aún no está claro cómo funcionará la ceremonia de 2020, pero Kelly Clarkson continuará con sus deberes de anfitriona por tercer año consecutivo.

Mira También: LISTA DE LOS GRANDES GANADORES DE LOS PREMIOS EMMY 2020

Durante la ceremonia de seguro habrá una combinación de segmentos en vivo y pregrabados, así como se han llevado a cabo la mayoría de eventos virtuales durante la pandemia.

Billboard presentó a los nominados para este año 2020 y es probable que algunos de tus artistas favoritos sean los grandes ganadores.

Para su categoría de Mejor Artista, los BBMA nominaron a Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone y Taylor Swift.

Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2020:

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Free Spirit (Khalid)

Hollywood's Bleeding (Post Malone)

Lover (Taylor Swift)

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan and Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic at the Disco

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone\

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Chart

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan and Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J BALVIN

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King and Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West\

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 (Melanie Martinez)

The Dirt (Motley Crue)

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

KIRK, DaBaby

Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

Oasis, J BALVIN and Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, MALUMA

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Sueños, Sech

Top Dance/Electronic Album

TIM, Avicii

World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

Ascend, ILLENIUM

Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

Different World, Alan Walker

Top Christian Album

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

People, Hillsong United

Victorious, Skillet

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Top Gospel Album

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton, “God's Country”

Top Radio Song

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”

Top Collab

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”

Top R&B Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Good as Hell”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone, “Wow”

Top Country Song

Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton, “God's Country”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay"

Panic at the Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”



