    Lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2020

    Luego de tener que ser reprogramados por la pandemia del coronavirus, los premios de la música llegarán en octubre.

    Los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2020, que se llevarán a cabo el 14 de octubre, ya fueron anunciados y hay artistas colombianos.

    Originalmente programados para el 29 de abril de este año, los premios se pospusieron debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. Aún no está claro cómo funcionará la ceremonia de 2020, pero Kelly Clarkson continuará con sus deberes de anfitriona por tercer año consecutivo.

    Durante la ceremonia de seguro habrá una combinación de segmentos en vivo y pregrabados, así como se han llevado a cabo la mayoría de eventos virtuales durante la pandemia.

    Billboard presentó a los nominados para este año 2020 y es probable que algunos de tus artistas favoritos sean los grandes ganadores.

    Para su categoría de Mejor Artista, los BBMA nominaron a Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone y Taylor Swift.

    Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2020:

    Top Artist

    Billie Eilish

    Jonas Brothers

    Khalid

    Post Malone

    Taylor Swift

    Top Billboard 200 Album

    When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

    thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

    Free Spirit (Khalid)

    Hollywood's Bleeding (Post Malone)

    Lover (Taylor Swift)

    Top New Artist

    DaBaby

    Billie Eilish

    Lil Nas X

    Lizzo

    Roddy Ricch

    Top Female Artist

    Billie Eilish

    Ariana Grande

    Halsey

    Lizzo

    Taylor Swift

    Top Male Artist

    DaBaby

    Khalid

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

    Top Duo/Group

    BTS

    Dan and Shay

    Jonas Brothers

    Maroon 5

    Panic at the Disco

    Top Hot 100 Song

    Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

    Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

    Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

    Billboard Chart Achievement Award

    Mariah Carey

    Luke Combs

    Lil Nas X

    Harry Styles

    Top Billboard 200 Artist

    Drake

    Billie Eilish

    Khalid

    Post Malone

    Taylor Swift

    Top Hot 100 Artist

    DaBaby

    Billie Eilish

    Khalid

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone\

    Top Streaming Songs Artist

    DaBaby

    Billie Eilish

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone

    Travis Scott

    Top Song Sales Chart

    Billie Eilish

    Lil Nas X

    Lizzo

    Post Malone

    Taylor Swift

    Top Radio Songs Artist

    Jonas Brothers

    Khalid

    Lizzo

    Shawn Mendes

    Post Malone

    Top Social Artist

    BTS

    Billie Eilish

    EXO

    GOT7

    Ariana Grande

    Top Touring Artist

    Elton John

    Metallica

    Pink

    Rolling Stones

    Ed Sheeran

    Top R&B Artist

    Chris Brown

    Khalid

    Lizzo

    Summer Walker

    The Weeknd

    Top R&B Female Artist

    Beyoncé

    Lizzo

    Summer Walker

    Top R&B Male Artist

    Chris Brown

    Khalid

    The Weeknd

    Top R&B Tour

    B2K

    Janet Jackson

    Khalid

    Top Rap Artist

    DaBaby

    Juice Wrld

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone

    Roddy Ricch

    Top Rap Female Artist

    Cardi B

    City Girls

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Top Rap Male Artist

    DaBaby

    Lil Nas X

    Post Malone

    Top Rap Tour

    Drake

    Post Malone

    Travis Scott

    Top Country Artist

    Kane Brown

    Luke Combs

    Dan and Shay

    Maren Morris

    Thomas Rhett

    Top Country Female Artist

    Maren Morris

    Kacey Musgraves

    Carrie Underwood

    Top Country Male Artist

    Kane Brown

    Luke Combs

    Thomas Rhett

    Top Country Duo/Group

    Dan and Shay

    Florida Georgia Line

    Old Dominion

    Top Country Tour

    Eric Church

    Florida Georgia Line

    George Strait

    Top Rock Artist

    Imagine Dragons

    Panic at the Disco

    Tame Impala

    Tool

    Twenty One Pilots

    Top Rock Tour

    Elton John

    Metallica

    Rolling Stones

    Top Latin Artist

    Anuel AA

    Bad Bunny

    J BALVIN

    Ozuna

    Romeo Santos

    Top Dance/Electronic Artist

    Avicii

    The Chainsmokers

    DJ Snake

    ILLENIUM

    Marshmello

    Top Christian Artist

    Lauren Daigle

    Elevation Worship

    For King and Country

    Hillsong United

    Kanye West\

    Top Gospel Artist

    Kirk Franklin

    Koryn Hawthorne

    Tasha Cobbs Leonard

    Sunday Service Choir

    Kanye West

    Top Soundtrack

    Aladdin

    Descendants 3

    Frozen II

    K-12 (Melanie Martinez)

    The Dirt (Motley Crue)

    Top R&B Album

    Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé

    Changes, Justin Bieber

    Indigo, Chris Brown

    Free Spirit, Khalid

    Over It, Summer Walker

    Top Rap Album

    KIRK, DaBaby

    Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld

    Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

    Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

    So Much Fun, Young Thug

    Top Country Album

    Experiment, Kane Brown

    What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

    GIRL, Maren Morris

    Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

    If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

    Top Rock Album

    III, The Lumineers

    We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

    The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

    Fear Inoculum, Tool

    Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

    Top Latin Album

    Oasis, J BALVIN and Bad Bunny

    Gangalee, Farruko

    11:11, MALUMA

    Utopia, Romeo Santos

    Sueños, Sech

    Top Dance/Electronic Album

    TIM, Avicii

    World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

    Ascend, ILLENIUM

    Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

    Different World, Alan Walker

    Top Christian Album

    Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

    Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

    People, Hillsong United

    Victorious, Skillet

    Jesus Is King, Kanye West

    Top Gospel Album

    Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

    Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

    The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

    Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

    Jesus Is King, Kanye West

    Top Streaming Song

    Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

    Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

    Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”

    Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

    Top Selling Song

    Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

    Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

    Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

    Blake Shelton, “God's Country”

    Top Radio Song

    Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved”

    Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

    Khalid, “Talk”

    Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”

    Top Collab

    Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

    Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”

    Top R&B Song

    Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

    Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”

    Khalid, “Talk”

    Lizzo, “Good as Hell”

    The Weeknd, “Heartless”

    Top Rap Song

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

    Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”

    Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

    Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

    Post Malone, “Wow”

    Top Country Song

    Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

    Maren Morris, “The Bones”

    Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

    Blake Shelton, “God's Country”

    Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

    Top Rock Song

    Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

    Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay"

    Panic at the Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

    Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”

    Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”


