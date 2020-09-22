Lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2020
Luego de tener que ser reprogramados por la pandemia del coronavirus, los premios de la música llegarán en octubre.
Los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2020, que se llevarán a cabo el 14 de octubre, ya fueron anunciados y hay artistas colombianos.
Originalmente programados para el 29 de abril de este año, los premios se pospusieron debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. Aún no está claro cómo funcionará la ceremonia de 2020, pero Kelly Clarkson continuará con sus deberes de anfitriona por tercer año consecutivo.
Durante la ceremonia de seguro habrá una combinación de segmentos en vivo y pregrabados, así como se han llevado a cabo la mayoría de eventos virtuales durante la pandemia.
Billboard presentó a los nominados para este año 2020 y es probable que algunos de tus artistas favoritos sean los grandes ganadores.
Para su categoría de Mejor Artista, los BBMA nominaron a Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone y Taylor Swift.
Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2020:
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)
thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Free Spirit (Khalid)
Hollywood's Bleeding (Post Malone)
Lover (Taylor Swift)
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan and Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic at the Disco
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone\
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Chart
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan and Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan and Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J BALVIN
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King and Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West\
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Top Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 (Melanie Martinez)
The Dirt (Motley Crue)
Top R&B Album
Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker
Top Rap Album
KIRK, DaBaby
Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug
Top Country Album
Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Album
III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Top Latin Album
Oasis, J BALVIN and Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, MALUMA
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Sueños, Sech
Top Dance/Electronic Album
TIM, Avicii
World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
Ascend, ILLENIUM
Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
Different World, Alan Walker
Top Christian Album
Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
People, Hillsong United
Victorious, Skillet
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Top Gospel Album
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Top Streaming Song
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Top Selling Song
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton, “God's Country”
Top Radio Song
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”
Top Collab
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”
Top R&B Song
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Good as Hell”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Top Country Song
Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Old Dominion, “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton, “God's Country”
Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay"
Panic at the Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”
