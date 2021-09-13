MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lista de artistas ganadores
El cantante Justin Bieber se llevó el premio ‘Artista del año’.
En la noche del 12 de septiembre se llevaron a cabo en el Barclays Center de New York, Estados Unidos, los MTV Video Music Awards, que contaron con la presencia de grandes artistas y agrupaciones.
Los premios, que son votados únicamente por el público y los más fieles fanáticos, tuvieron las presentaciones en vivo de artistas como Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Chlöe, Camila Cabello, Foo Fighters, Jack Harlow, Ozuna, Tainy, The Kid Laroi y Doja Cat, quien fue la presentadora del evento.
Mira También: J BALVIN Y JIMMY FALLON BAILAN JUNTOS EN ‘IN DA GETTO’ CHALLENGE
El artista que más nominaciones tuvo este año fue el canadiense Justin Bieber, que se llevó el premio a ‘Artista del Año’ y ‘Mejor video pop’.
Lista completa de ganadores:
Video del año
- Cardi B: WAP [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]DJ Khaled
- Drake: Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat: Kiss Me More [ft. SZA]
- Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits
- Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (Ganador)
- The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber (Ganador)
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- 24kGoldn: “Mood” [ft. iann dior]
- Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
- BTS: “Dynamite”
- Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]
- Dua Lipa: “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo: “drivers license” (Ganador)
Mejor nuevo artista, presentado por Facebook
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo (Ganador)
- Polo G
- Saweetie
Show PUSH del año
- Septiembre 2020: Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?
- Octubre 2020: Ashnikko – Daisy
- Noviembre 2020: SAINt JHN - Gorgeous
- Diciembre 2020: 24kGoldn – Coco
- Enero 2021: JC Stewart – Break My Heart
- Febrero 2021: Latto – Sex Lies
- Marzo 2021: Madison Beer – Selfish
- Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI – Without You
- Mayo 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license (Ganador)
- Junio 2021: girl in red – Serotonin
- Julio 2021: Fousheé – My slime
- Agosto 2021: jxdn – Think About Me
Mejor colaboración
- 24kGoldn: Mood [ft. iann dior]
- Cardi B: WAP [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]
- Doja Cat: Kiss Me More [ft. SZA] (Ganador)
- Drake Laugh Now Cry Later [ft. Lil Durk]
- Justin Bieber - Peaches [ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon]
- Miley Cyrus - Prisoner [ft. Dua Lipa]
Mejor video pop
- Ariana Grande - positions
- Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
- BTS - Butter
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Justin Bieber - Peaches [ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon] (Ganador)
- Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
- Shawn Mendes - Wonder
- Taylor Swift - willow
Mejor video hip-hop
- Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]
- Drake: “Laugh Now Cry Later” [ft. Lil Durk]
- Lil Baby: “On Me (Remix)” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]
- Moneybagg Yo: “Said Sum”
- Polo G: “RAPSTAR”
- Travis Scott: “FRANCHISE” [ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.] (Ganador)
Mejor video rock
- Evanescence: “Use My Voice”
- Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”
- John Mayer: “Last Train Home” (Ganador)
- The Killers: “My Own Soul's Warning”
- Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”
- Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”
Mejor video alternativo
- Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”
- Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”
- Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”
- Machine Gun Kelly: “my ex’s best friend” [ft. blackbear] (Ganador)
- twenty one pilots: “Shy Away”
- WILLOW: “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” [ft. Travis Barker]
Mejor video latino
- Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”
- Billie Eilish / Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” (Ganador)
- Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: “GIRL LIKE ME”
- J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”
- Karol G: “Bichota”
- Maluma: “Hawái”
Mejor video R&B
- Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
- Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” (Ganador)
- Chris Brown / Young Thug: “Go Crazy”
- Giveon: “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
- H.E.R.: “Come Through” [ft. Chris Brown]
- SZA: “Good Days”
Mejor video de K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE: “DUMDi DUMDi”
- BLACKPINK / Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”
- BTS: “Butter” (Ganador)
- Monsta X: “Gambler”
- SEVENTEEN: “Ready to love”
- TWICE: “Alcohol-Free”
Video por una buena causa
- Billie Eilish: “Your Power” (Ganador)
- Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”
- H.E.R.: “Fight for You”
- Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”
- Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Pharrell Williams: “Entrepreneur” [ft. JAY-Z]
Mejor dirección
- Billie Eilish: “Your Power” (dir. Billie Eilish)
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “POPSTAR” (dir. Director X)
- Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino) (Ganador)
- Taylor Swift: “willow” (dir. Taylor Swift)
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” (dir. Travis Scott)
- Tyler, the Creator – “LUMBERJACK” (dir. Wolf Haley)
Mejor cinematografía
- Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: “BROWN SKIN GIRL” (Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant) (Ganador)
- Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” (Rob Witt)
- Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” ( Santiago Gonzalez)
- Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” (Elias Talbot)
- Lady Gaga: “911” (Jeff Cronenweth)
- Lorde: “Solar Power” (Andrew Stroud)
Mejor dirección de arte
- Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: “ALREADY” (Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)
- Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” ( Alison Dominitz)
- Lady Gaga: “911” (Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)
- Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (John Richoux)
- Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” (Art Haynes) (Ganador)
- Taylor Swift: “willow” (Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Bella Poarch: “Build A Bitch” (Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)
- Coldplay: “Higher Power” (visual effects: Mathematic)
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd: “You Right” (visual effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)
- Glass Animals: “Tangerine” (visual effects: Ronan Fourreau)
- Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (visual effects: Mathematic) (Ganador)
- P!NK: “All I Know So Far” (visual effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)
Mejor coreografía
- Ariana Grande: “34+35”
- BTS: “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
- Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”
- Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” (Ganador)
- Marshmello & Halsey: “Be Kind”
Mejor edición
- Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
- BTS: “Butter” (Ganador)
- Drake: “What’s Next”
- Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner”
Entérate de más noticias como estas y escucha todos los éxitos musicales del momento desde tu computador en > escuche.los40.com.co o descarga la app en > http://onelink.to/24pydg
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios