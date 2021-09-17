Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: lista de artistas y grupos nominados

Síguenos:

El próximo 23 de septiembre se entregarán los premios que celebran lo mejor de la música latina.

El próximo 23 de septiembre se llevará a cabo en el Watsco Center de Miami, Estados Unidos, una nueva edición de los Billboard Latin Music Awards, que celebran lo mejor de la música latina durante el último año.

Maluma, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Shakira y Sebastián Yatra son los artistas colombianos más nominados en las diferentes categorías.

El exitoso y popular cantante boricua Bad Bunny es el más nominado de la noche, con un total de 22 categorías.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS:

Artist of the Year

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

  • Camilo
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Kali Uchis
  • Myke Towers
  • Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

  • Black Eyed Peas
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ne-Yo
  • Nicki Minaj
  • The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
  • Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
  • Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
  • Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
  • Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
  • Bad Bunny & Rosalía, "La Noche De Anoche"
  • Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
  • Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
  • Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Jhay Cortez
  • Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Natti Natasha
  • Rosalía
  • Selena Gomez

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Los Dos Carnales

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

  • Epic
  • Interscope
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
  • Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
  • Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
  • Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"
  • Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"

Latín Airplay Label of the Year

  • Remex
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year

  • Aura Music
  • Fonovisa
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
  • Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
  • Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul "Mamacita"
  • Karol G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
  • Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Streaming Song of the Year

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
  • Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
  • Bad Bunny, "Vete"
  • Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, "Safaera"
  • Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Top Latin Album of the Year

  • Anuel AA, Emmanuel
  • Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
  • Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
  • Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
  • Maluma, Papi Juancho

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna
  • Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Selena Gomez
  • Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Aventura
  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Black Eyed Peas
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Los Legendarios

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

  • Glad Empire
  • Rancho Humilde
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

  • Del
  • Real Hasta La Muerte
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

  • Camilo
  • Enrique Iglesias
  • Kali Uchis
  • Luis Fonsi
  • Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • CNCO
  • Maná
  • Mau y Ricky
  • Piso 21
  • Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

  • Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul "Mamacita"
  • Kali Uchis "Telepatía"
  • Reik, Farruko & Camilo "Si Me Dices Que Sí"
  • Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo "TBT"
  • Shakira & Anuel AA "Me Gusta"

Latin Pop Album of the Year

  • Camilo, Mis Manos
  • Camilo, Por Primera Vez
  • Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
  • Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
  • Selena Gomez, Revelación

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

  • Interscope Geffen A&M
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Thirty Tigers
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

  • Carlos Vives
  • Elvis Crespo
  • Marc Anthony
  • Prince Royce
  • Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Aventura
  • Gente de Zona
  • La Sonora Dinamita
  • Monchy & Alexandra
  • N'Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year

  • Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"
  • Marc Anthony, "Un Amor Eterno"
  • Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, "Travesuras"
  • Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"
  • Prince Royce, "Lotería"

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Jowell & Randy
  • Los Legendarios
  • Play-N-Skillz
  • Wisin & Yandel
  • Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
  • Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
  • Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
  • Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
  • Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

  • Glad Empire
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

  • Anuel AA, Emmanuel
  • Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
  • Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
  • Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
  • Maluma, Papi Juancho

Producer of the Year

  • Mora
  • Ovy On The Drums
  • Sky Rompiendo
  • Súbelo Neo
  • Tainy

 

