Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: lista de artistas y grupos nominados
El próximo 23 de septiembre se entregarán los premios que celebran lo mejor de la música latina.
El próximo 23 de septiembre se llevará a cabo en el Watsco Center de Miami, Estados Unidos, una nueva edición de los Billboard Latin Music Awards, que celebran lo mejor de la música latina durante el último año.
Maluma, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Shakira y Sebastián Yatra son los artistas colombianos más nominados en las diferentes categorías.
Mira También: SEBASTIÁN YATRA PRESENTA ‘TARDE’, UNA ÍNTIMA BALADA
El exitoso y popular cantante boricua Bad Bunny es el más nominado de la noche, con un total de 22 categorías.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS:
Artist of the Year
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
New Artist of the Year
- Camilo
- Eslabon Armado
- Kali Uchis
- Myke Towers
- Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year
- Black Eyed Peas
- Dua Lipa
- Ne-Yo
- Nicki Minaj
- The Weeknd
Hot Latin Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
- Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
- Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Bad Bunny & Rosalía, "La Noche De Anoche"
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
- Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Maluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
- Selena Gomez
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Los Dos Carnales
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
- Epic
- Interscope
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
- Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
- Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"
- Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"
Latín Airplay Label of the Year
- Remex
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Aura Music
- Fonovisa
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Sales Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
- Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul "Mamacita"
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
- Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Streaming Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
- Bad Bunny, "Vete"
- Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, "Safaera"
- Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Top Latin Album of the Year
- Anuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
- Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Maluma, Papi Juancho
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Selena Gomez
- Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Black Eyed Peas
- Eslabon Armado
- Los Legendarios
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
- Glad Empire
- Rancho Humilde
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year
- Del
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- CNCO
- Maná
- Mau y Ricky
- Piso 21
- Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year
- Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul "Mamacita"
- Kali Uchis "Telepatía"
- Reik, Farruko & Camilo "Si Me Dices Que Sí"
- Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo "TBT"
- Shakira & Anuel AA "Me Gusta"
Latin Pop Album of the Year
- Camilo, Mis Manos
- Camilo, Por Primera Vez
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
- Selena Gomez, Revelación
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Sony Music Latin
- Thirty Tigers
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
- Carlos Vives
- Elvis Crespo
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Monchy & Alexandra
- N'Klabe
Tropical Song of the Year
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"
- Marc Anthony, "Un Amor Eterno"
- Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, "Travesuras"
- Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"
- Prince Royce, "Lotería"
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Jowell & Randy
- Los Legendarios
- Play-N-Skillz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
- Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"
- Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
- Glad Empire
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
- Anuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo
- Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Maluma, Papi Juancho
Producer of the Year
- Mora
- Ovy On The Drums
- Sky Rompiendo
- Súbelo Neo
- Tainy
Entérate de más noticias como estas y escucha todos los éxitos musicales del momento desde tu computador en > escuche.los40.com.co o descarga la app en > http://onelink.to/24pydg
Comentarios
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
Selena Gómez terminó de grabar su próximo disco
La cantante ha anunciado que solo le queda dar los últimos retoques al que será su tercer disco de estudio y el primero que saque al mercado en cuatro años.
Miley Cyrus estuvo en entrevista exclusiva con LOS40
LOS40 fue el único medio de comunicación que pudo lograr una entrevista con la reconocida cantante.
Las últimas noticias del mundo de la música en #LOS40ONESHOT
¡Tenemos noticias de lo nuevo de Ozuna y Readiohead!