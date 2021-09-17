Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: lista de artistas y grupos nominados

El próximo 23 de septiembre se llevará a cabo en el Watsco Center de Miami, Estados Unidos, una nueva edición de los Billboard Latin Music Awards, que celebran lo mejor de la música latina durante el último año.

Maluma, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Shakira y Sebastián Yatra son los artistas colombianos más nominados en las diferentes categorías.

El exitoso y popular cantante boricua Bad Bunny es el más nominado de la noche, con un total de 22 categorías.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS:

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Kali Uchis

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny & Rosalía, "La Noche De Anoche"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Dos Carnales

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Epic

Interscope

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"

Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"

Latín Airplay Label of the Year

Remex

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura Music

Fonovisa

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul "Mamacita"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Streaming Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Bad Bunny, "Vete"

Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, "Safaera"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Black Eyed Peas

Eslabon Armado

Los Legendarios

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rancho Humilde

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

Del

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO

Maná

Mau y Ricky

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul "Mamacita"

Kali Uchis "Telepatía"

Reik, Farruko & Camilo "Si Me Dices Que Sí"

Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo "TBT"

Shakira & Anuel AA "Me Gusta"

Latin Pop Album of the Year

Camilo, Mis Manos

Camilo, Por Primera Vez

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez, Revelación

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M

Sony Music Latin

Thirty Tigers

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

N'Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"

Marc Anthony, "Un Amor Eterno"

Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, "Travesuras"

Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"

Prince Royce, "Lotería"

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Jowell & Randy

Los Legendarios

Play-N-Skillz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Producer of the Year

Mora

Ovy On The Drums

Sky Rompiendo

Súbelo Neo

Tainy

