BTS y Coldplay estrenarán documental sobre 'My Universe'

TWO DAYS until Friday's release of My Universe by Coldplay X BTS - and we can tell Coldplayers and the ARMY are as excited as we are! 🐳💜🐙 Here are some #MyUniverse dates for your diary…

Pre-save / pre-order: https://t.co/89xSOizV6J@coldplay @BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/fFsAz3O1uO