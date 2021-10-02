Se está vendiendo como pan caliente: J Balvin lanza línea de ropa con hot dogs

J Balvin está sacando provecho de la polémica que se desató luego de que Residente dijera que su música era como un carrito de hot dogs. Aunque el rapero borró el video de sus redes sociales, todo el mundo está hablando sobre el tema.

Mira también: J Balvin con Residente y más rivalidades dentro de la industria musical

El colombiano aseguró, luego de conocerse las nominaciones a los Latin Grammy, que la academia no respeta a los artistas de reggaetón y que por eso no deberían asistir a los premios. A Residente no le gustó para nada lo que intentaba hacer J Balvin y se fue en contra de él con unas fuertes declaraciones en sus redes sociales.

Luego de que Residente dijo que la música de J Balvin es como un carrito de hot dogs, el colombiano se sacó la espinita y compartió una imagen en un carro de hot dogs.

Pero eso no fue todo, J Balvin también sacó una línea de ropa en la que hace alusión a los perros calientes y está siendo todo un éxito.