“Piensen en la Tierra”: Hombre disfrazado de anciana lanzó un pastel a la Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa Painting Got Caked By a Man Disguised as woman saying, "Some people are destroying Earth, think about Earth "

Watch full video here https://t.co/8LNn4EBV2t#monalisa #lourve #daterush #SidhuMosseWala #tabiyatfresh #TeamJohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #اسرائیلی_ایجنٹ_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/MPVz6bizn8