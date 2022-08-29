MTV VMAs 2022: conoce todos los artistas ganadores
La ceremonia les hace honor a los mejores videos musicales del año.
Los MTV VMAs 2022 sorprendieron a miles de personas alrededor del mundo al reunir a los mejores artistas musicales de diferentes géneros.
La ceremonia se realizó este 28 de agosto en el pabellón deportivo de Newark, Nueva Jersey.
Sin duda los artistas se lucieron con su llegada a la alfombra roja, Lil Nas X, se robó la atención de la noche con su exótico atuendo.
Taylor Swift lució como toda una reina, con su vestido de piedras plateado, pero los artistas latinos no se quedaron atrás, Anitta, J Balvin, Ryan Castro fueron algunos de los cantantes que se lucieron con su atuendo.
Y ni hablar de la entrega de premios, pues todo salió mejor de lo que se esperaba, una noche de música, presentaciones de lujo con artistas de talla mundial y premiados por su excelente trabajo.
Conozca aquí la lista completa de los ganadores:
Artista del año
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment (GANADOR)
- Drake – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Video del año
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Mejor Canción Verano
- Bad Bunny y Chencho - Me porto bonito
- Beyoncé - Break my soul
- Charlie Puth y Jung Kook - Left and right
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Future ft. Drake y Tems - Wait for u
- Harry Styles - Late night talking
- Jack Harlow - First class (PREMIO)
- Kane Brown - Grand
- Latto x Mariah Carey ft. DJ Khaled - Big energy (remix)
- Lizzo - About damn time
- Marshmello x Khalid - Numb
- Nicki Minaj - Super freaky girl
- Nicky Youre y dazy - Sunroof
- Post Malone y Doja Cat - I like you (A happier song)
- Rosalía - Bizcochito
- Steve Lacy - Bad habit
Mejor artista nuevo
- Baby Keem – Columbia Records
- Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
- GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Måneskin – Arista Records
- SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Álbum del año
- Harry Styles - Harry's house (GANADOR)
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un verano sin ti
- Billie Eilish - Happier than ever
- Drake - Certified lover boy
Mejor actuación Push
- September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
- October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
- November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
- December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (PREMIO)
- January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
- February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
- April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
- May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
- June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
- July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Mejor colaboración
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (GANADOR)
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Mejor vídeo pop
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
Mejor vídeo de hip hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (PREMIO)
- Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Mejor vídeo rock
- Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
- Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
- Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records (PREMIO)
- Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
- Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Mejor vídeo alternativo
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
- Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records (PREMIO)
- Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Mejor vídeo latino
- Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records (GANADOR)
- Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment
- Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
- Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
- Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
- Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records
- The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Mejor vídeo de K-Pop
- BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
- ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment
- LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (GANADOR)
- SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment
- TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
Mejor vídeo por una causa
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records (PREMIO)
- Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
- Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Mejor actuación en el Metaverso
- BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (GANADOR)
- BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
- Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Mejor vídeo de larga duración
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records
- Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
- Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (GANADOR)
Mejor cinematografía
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Mejor dirección
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Mejor dirección artística
- Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
- Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Efectos visuales
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Mejor coreografía
- BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Mejor edición
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
MTV VMA Video Vanguard
- Nicki Minaj (GANADOR)
MTV Global Icon
- Red Hot Chili Peppers (GANADOR)
