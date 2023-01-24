Premios Oscar 2023: tenemos la lista completa de las categorías y sus nominados

Los Premios Oscar 2023 llegan con lo mejor del talento audiovisual, este 2023 en su edición 95, la ceremonia trae las mejores producciones nominadas en 23 categorías de la cual saldrá un ganador que se llevará la estatuilla.

La tradicional ceremonia dará lugar el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, para entregar uno de los galardones más importantes en esta industria.

Sin embargo, este 24 de enero se llevará acabo la transmisión en vivo donde se revelarán los nominados por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos.

Jimmy Kimmel será en encargado de conducir la tradicional ceremonia, aunque ya existen rumores de que será una de las más competidas, pues en los últimos meses se estrenaron películas que sobre pasaron las expectativas de los cinéfilos, además, se convirtieron en las más taquilleras, por lo que será una competencia reñida.

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtins

Stephanie Hs

Mejor diseño de vestuario

'Babylon'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Elvis'

'Everythin everywher all at once'

'La señora Harris va a París'

Nominados a mejor sonido

'All quiet on the Western Front'

'Avatar: el sentido del agua'

'The Batman', 'Elvis'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Mejor canción original

'All quite on the Western Front'

'Babylon'

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Everything everywhere at once'

'The Fabelmans'

Mejor guion adaptado

'All quiet on the Western Front'

'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion'

'Living'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Women Talking'.

Mejor guion original

· 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

· 'Everything everywhere at once'

· 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár'

· 'Triangle of Sadness'

Mejor cortometraje

· 'An Orish Goodbye'

· 'Ivalu'

· 'Le Pupille'

· 'Night Ride'

· 'The Red Suitcase'

Mejor cortometraje de animación

· 'El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo'

· 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants'

· 'My Year of Dicks'

· 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'

Mejor actor de reparto

· Brendan Gleeson

· Brian Tyree Henry

· Judd Hirsch

· Barry Keoghan

· Ke Huy Quan

Mejor canción original

· 'Applause'

· 'Hold my hand'

· 'Klift me up'

· 'Naatu Naatu'

· 'This is life'

Mejor documental

· 'All that Breathes'

· 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed'

· 'Fire of Love'

· 'A House Made of Splinters'

· 'Navalny'

Mejor cortometraje documental

· 'Los susurros de los elefantes'

· 'Haulout'

· '¿Cómo medir un año?'

· 'El efecto Marta Mitchell'

· 'Stranger at the Gate'

Mejor película internacional

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Argentina, 1985'

'Close', 'Eo'

'The Quiet Girl'

Mejor película de animación

· 'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro

· 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

· 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

· 'The Sea Beast'

· 'Turning Red'

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

· 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

· 'The Batman'

· 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

· 'Elvis'

· 'The Whale'

Mejor diseño de producción

· 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

· 'Avatar: el sentido del agua'

· 'Babylon', 'Elvis'

· 'The Fabelmans'

Mejor edición

· 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

· 'Elvis'

· 'Everything everywhere all at once'

· 'Tár'

· 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Mejor cinematografía

· 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

· 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'

· 'Elvis'

· 'Empire of Light'

· 'Tár'

Mejores efectos visuales

· 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

· 'Avatar: el sentido del agua'

· 'The Batman'

· 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

· 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Mejor actor

· Austin Butler

· Colin Farrell

· Brendan Fraser

· Paul Mescal

· Bill Nighy

Mejor actriz

· Cate Blanchett

· Ana de Armas

· Andrea Riseborough

· Michelle Williams

· Michelle Yeoh

Mejor dirección

· Martin McDonagh

· Daniel Wkan

· Daniel Scheinert

· Steven Spielberg

· Todd Field

· Ruben Östund

Mejor película

· 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

· 'Avatar: el sentido del agua'

· 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

· 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once'

· 'The Fabelmans'

· 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick'

· 'Triangle of Sadness'

· 'Women Talking'



